AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:31 a.m. EDT

Tiafoe ends Nadal’s 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and reached the second major quarterfinal of his career. He is the youngest American man to get that... READ MORE

Tiafoe ends Nadal’s 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and reached the second major quarterfinal of his career. He is the youngest American man to get that far at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006. This surprise came a day after Nick Kyrgios eliminated No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. That makes this the first U.S. Open without either of the top two seeded men reaching the quarterfinals since 2000.

No 4 Clemson overcomes sluggish start, beats Ga Tech 41-10

ATLANTA (AP) — DJ Uiagalelie threw for one touchdown and ran for another, overcoming a sluggish start in the season opener to lead No. 4 Clemson to a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets kept it closer than expected much of the way. But they couldn’t overcome two blocked punts, both of which led to short TD runs by Will Shipley. Uiagalelie pulled off the play of the game, avoiding a sack to flip a lateral to Shipley for a first down. Uiagalelie capped the drive with a 9-yard TD run that finally finished off the Yellow Jackets.

QB won: Steelers newcomer Mitch Trubisky is Week 1 starter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky will be the starter on Sunday when Pittsburgh begins the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Cincinnati. Coach Mike Tomlin placed Trubisky’s name atop the depth chart on Monday afternoon, just hours after Trubisky’s teammates selected him as one of Pittsburgh’s five co-captains for the 2022 season. Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in free agency over the spring and played well during the preseason despite strong competition from rookie Kenny Pickett and veteran Mason Rudolph. The Steelers also selected defensive end Cam Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt, running back Najee Harris and special teams ace Miles Killebrew as co-captains.

Jets’ Wilson works out, still ‘possible’ to start vs. Ravens

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson worked out on the field Monday and it remains possible the New York Jets quarterback could return from a knee injury in time to start the season opener. Coach Robert Saleh said during a Zoom call that Wilson did some throwing while testing out his right knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which was repaired via arthroscopic surgery. Saleh added the Jets will evaluate Wilson over the next two days and make a decision Wednesday on whether he or Joe Flacco will be under center Sunday against Baltimore.

Von Miller settles in with Bills after leaving LA Rams

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Von Miller will always carry fond memories of his brief and successful stint with the Los Angeles Rams, where he won his second Super Bowl last season. The NFL’s active sacks leader has put that in the past in having settled in with the Buffalo Bills. Whatever initial doubts Miller had about his decision to leave behind the bright lights of Los Angeles for Buffalo, he’s put firmly behind since signing a six-year contract with the Bills in March. Miller’s past will meet his present on Thursday, when the Bills travel to play the Rams in the NFL’s season-opening game.

Judge connects again, hits MLB-best 54th HR, Yanks top Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2. Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the AL East leaders. He snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hit a 3-1 slider from Trevor Megill into the second deck in left. The All-Star slugger reached 54 homers in his 131st game. He is on pace to hit 65 homers, four more than Roger Maris’ AL record in 1961. Judge also doubled. His latest home run came after Gary Sánchez hit a 473-foot, two-run homer into the left field bleachers off Jameson Taillon in the fifth that tied it at 2.

Serena Williams gets well-earned rest following US Open exit

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is getting some well-earned rest after she lost at the U.S. Open. Williams posted a photo on Instagram of herself under a “Moana” blanket and seemingly asleep as she used a stuffed animal as a pillow. Williams wrote, “How was your weekend? This was mine.” Her career seemingly came to an end when she lost last week in her final U.S. Open. Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles and was celebrated by celebrities, fellow competitors and fans throughout her matches at Flushing Meadows. The tributes continued on Monday.

Sinner needs 5 sets to reach Open quarters | US Open updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Eleventh-seeded Jannik Sinner held off feisty Ilya Ivashka and won his U.S. Open match 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to clinch a spot in all four Grand Slam quarterfinals this year. The 21-year-old Sinner became the youngest player to reach the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slam events in a season since Novak Djokovic was 20 in 2007. Sinner was down 3-1 in the fifth set but rallied to win five straight games to close out the unseeded Ivashka.

Harbaugh hopes players get a revenue share from 12-team CFP

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hopes players get a cut of the revenue generated by an expanded College Football Playoff. The plan to expand the CFP from four teams was approved Friday, and the new-look tournament will begin as soon as 2024 and as late as 2026. The 11 university leaders who make up CFP’s Board of Managers approved the original 12-team proposal in a unanimous vote that was necessary to pursue early expansion. Six of the highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large, selection-committee selections will earn a spot in the new playoff format.

No. 3 Georgia shows deep offense ready to play new lead role

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Third-ranked Georgia made a statement that its offense is ready to take the lead. Last week’s 49-3 rout of Oregon was a showcase for the Bulldogs’ depth on offense and its new attacking, pass-first style. Georgia showed impressive depth at running back, wide receiver and tight end while quarterback Stetson Bennett accounted for three touchdowns. Bennett passed for a career-high 368 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs passed for 439 yards and rushed for only 132.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.