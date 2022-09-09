AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:43 a.m. EDT

Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen passed for 297 yards while accounting for four touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills stamped themselves as a clear contender for the Rams’ Super Bowl crown with a 31-10 victory over Los Angeles. Von Miller had two of Buffalo’s seven sacks as the Bills opened the NFL’s 103rd season by overcoming three first-half turnovers and running away with a blowout... READ MORE

Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen passed for 297 yards while accounting for four touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills stamped themselves as a clear contender for the Rams’ Super Bowl crown with a 31-10 victory over Los Angeles. Von Miller had two of Buffalo’s seven sacks as the Bills opened the NFL’s 103rd season by overcoming three first-half turnovers and running away with a blowout win. Matthew Stafford passed for 240 yards with three interceptions in a bruising night for the Rams, who lost a season opener and fell below .500 for the first time in coach Sean McVay’s six seasons in charge.

Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will face each other in the U.S. Open women’s final. Tunisia’s Jabeur reached her second consecutive Grand Slam title match by beating Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 at Flushing Meadows on Thursday night. The No. 5-seeded Jabeur was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July. She took full advantage of a shaky performance by first-time major semifinalist Garcia. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek grabbed the last four games to eliminate No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the other semifinal. Poland’s Swiatek already owns two trophies from the French Open’s red clay but never had been past the fourth round on New York’s hard courts.

MLB set to announce pitch clocks, shift limits for 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is set to announce a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense. The sport’s 11-man competition committee is set to adopt the rules changes Friday, mandating a clock that will count down 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners. The shift limit will require four players other than the pitcher and the catcher to be in front of the outfield grass when a pitch is thrown, including two of the four on either side of second base,

Tiafoe offers hope for present and future of US men’s tennis

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe calls his run to the U.S. Open semifinals ‘a Cinderella story.’ He is a 24-year-old from Maryland who took up tennis because his father was a janitor at a junior training center, a player who never won a match past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament until now, who owns one career ATP title and a sub-.500 career record, and whose ranking ranged from 24 to 74 over the past two seasons. Tiafoe’s tale also is a significant step forward for American men’s tennis and could help grow the sport in the future, too. Tiafoe is the first man from the U.S. to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 16 years. And he could become the first Black man from the U.S. in a major final since MaliVai Washington was the runner-up at Wimbledon in more than a quarter-century ago.

The queen’s sporting fascination was racing: ‘I love horses’

Horse racing was Queen Elizabeth II’s big sporting love. She first rode a horse at the age of 3 and would inherit the breeding and racing stock of her father, King George VI, when she acceded to the throne in 1952. She became one of the biggest faces of British and global horse racing and had approaching 2,000 winners as a racehorse owner. Her jockeys always wore purple, gold and scarlet racing silks. The queen was present at some of the most famous occasions in British sporting history like when England won the men’s soccer World Cup in 1966.

Alcaraz tops Sinner at 2:50 a.m.; latest US Open finish ever

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has outlasted Jannik Sinner in the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory. The No. 3 seed fought off a match point in the fourth set and then put away the match that ended at 2:50 a.m. Three previous U.S. Open matches had ended at 2:26. The match lasted 5 hours, 15 minutes. Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe on Friday in the first Grand Slam semifinal for both.

Sun rally in 4th, beat Sky 72-63 to advance to WNBA Finals

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, beating the Chicago Sky 72-63 in the decisive fifth game of the semifinal series and advancing to the WNBA Finals. Connecticut scored the final 18 points of the game to overcome a 63-54 deficit with 4:46 remaining. All the Sun starters scored in double figures and Connecticut advanced to the Finals for the third time overall and first time since 2019. Connecticut will face top-seeded Las Vegas Aces for the WNBA title. The first game of the series is Sunday in Las Vegas. Chicago was attempting to become the first team to repeat as WNBA champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 22 points and added four steals.

Pujols chasing home run history as Cardinals chase playoffs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Albert Pujols is just five home runs from joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 club. Reaching that mark would be without doubt a fitting way to cap one of the finest careers in baseball history, especially with the St. Louis Cardinals barreling toward another postseason appearance. But ask around big league clubhouses and you’ll find Pujols has inspired an entire generation of young ballplayers.

Tom Brady focused on ‘opportunity’ in front of Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he’s focused on helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, not how much longer he might want to play. The 45-year-old quarterback says he feels as though “we’re all getting one day older at a time” and can’t be sure “whether we’re going to be here next year or not.” Brady added that’s a reality for every player and every coach, so ”we should all take advantage of the opportunity we have in front of us now.” The Bucs open the season Sunday night at Dallas.

CFP committee digs into feasibility of early expansion to 12

DALLAS (AP) — The College Football Playoff management committee gathered for 4 1/2 hours at a hotel in the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. It was the conference commissioners first meeting since their bosses voted last week to expand the CFP from four to 12 teams. The goal is to sort through a myriad of issues and have a new format in place for the 2024 season. It’s unclear whether there is still time to accomplish that. First and foremost, they need to figure out where and when 11 playoff games can be played. Availability of venues and television time slots could ultimately determine whether early expansion is possible.

