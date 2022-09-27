AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:50 a.m. EDT

Lamb’s 1-handed TD catch gives Dallas 23-16 win over Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — CeeDee Lamb made a one-handed touchdown catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 Monday night. Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run to ignite a comeback from a seven-point deficit and Brett Maher kicked three field goals as Cowboys (2-1) beat the Giants (2-1) for the 10th... READ MORE

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — CeeDee Lamb made a one-handed touchdown catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 Monday night. Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run to ignite a comeback from a seven-point deficit and Brett Maher kicked three field goals as Cowboys (2-1) beat the Giants (2-1) for the 10th time in 11 games. Cooper Rush threw for 210 yards and a 1-yard TD in winning his second straight start. Saquon Barkley scored on a 36-yard touchdown run and Graham Gano added three field goals for the Giants.

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the New York Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win. Judge led off the game with a single, then struck out twice and walked twice as New York’s winning streak ended at seven. Judge has now gone six games without a home run. He’ll try again Tuesday night to match the AL mark of 61 set by Maris in 1961. Judge began the day leading all three Triple Crown categories. Toronto won its third straight and increased its lead atop the AL wild-card race by 2 1/2 games over Tampa Bay.

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5. Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event’s content throughout the week. Manning, a 14-time Pro Bowl pick during his Hall of Fame career, will provide his perspective, and will also be a part of the coaching staff for flag game.

It wasn’t a surprise that Kawhi Leonard was in the Los Angeles Clippers’ facility on Monday. The news was his attire — he was wearing a basketball uniform. The beginning of training camp marks a long-awaited return to work for some of the league’s biggest names who couldn’t play because of injuries and other issues. Among those players including Denver’s Jamal Murray, Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and the Clippers’ John Wall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family. He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket-list events. The 47-year-old says he has no idea what his racing schedule will look like, or whether he’ll run any IndyCar races next season. He wants to do the 24 Hours of Le Mans with NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports, and has interest in “The Double” of the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. But he also wants to travel with his family and perhaps spend a year living abroad.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing and tells The Associated Press his 2023 schedule will include a maximum 10 races he considers bucket list events. It means NASCAR’s seven-time champion is not done challenging himself and still has a competitive spirit to fulfill. But he’s ready for a more relaxed life with his wife and two daughters and wants to explore the world. It’s a life he never imagined as a child in El Cajon, California.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Buccaneers announced Monday night that the team will leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting on Wednesday and continue through this week’s preparations, if necessary.

ATLANTA (AP) — Geoff Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s football coach. Collins was fired in the midst of his fourth season after failing to make headway with a brash plan to turn the Yellow Jackets into a national powerhouse through branding and promoting Atlanta’s big-city culture. Collins was dumped two days after a 27-10 loss to Central Florida left him with a record of 10-28. Collins finished his tenure with a winning percentage of just .263 — the lowest of 13 full-time coaches in the school’s history. Georgia Tech also fired athletic director Todd Stansbury.

SYDNEY (AP) — China is trying to end a 28-year medal drought at the Word Cup since finishing second in the 1994 games. With a dominant inside presence led by Han Xu and Li Yueru to go with talented shooters and quick guards, the Chinese team has gotten off to a strong start in Australia and could find its way onto the podium. China is 3-1 in pool play with the lone loss coming against the U.S. In the three victories, the Chinese team won by an average of 48 points and scored close to a 100 points a game. Even a 14-point loss to the U.S. showed China has improved from the one that finished sixth in the 2018 World Cup and fifth in last year’s Olympics.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge for the American League MVP figures to be the most hotly debated postseason award this season. Judge is closing in on Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 homers and might also win the Triple Crown. He’s done it while playing quite a bit of center field for a team that’s nearing a division title. Ohtani is pitching better than he did when he was the unanimous MVP last year. He may even be putting himself in the Cy Young conversation — to go along with his 34 homers.

