AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:58 a.m. EDT

Cards’ Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols has hit his 700th career home run, becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. Pujols connected for his second home run of the game, a three-run drive against Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford in the fourth inning. The ball landed in the first few rows of the left-field... READ MORE

Cards’ Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols has hit his 700th career home run, becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. Pujols connected for his second home run of the game, a three-run drive against Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford in the fourth inning. The ball landed in the first few rows of the left-field pavilion at Dodger Stadium. It was same location where homer No. 699 — a two-run shot — landed in the third inning off left-hander Andrew Heaney.

Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka for the upcoming season after a months-long investigation by an external law firm that found multiple violations of team policies. That’s according to team owner Wyc Grousbeck. Grousbeck would not comment on specifics. A person with knowledge of the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the details were not made public, told The Associated Press on Thursday that it involved an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. Grousbeck said no one else from the organization is facing punishment. He would not say whether the suspension was unpaid but confirmed that it comes with a “significant financial penalty.”

Judge stuck at 60 home runs, Yankees beat Red Sox 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was held without a homer for the third straight game, keeping him at 60 for the season and one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4. Jose Trevino singled home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the eighth inning, and the first-place Yankees reduced their magic number to four for clinching the AL East title. With four of Maris’ children in the ballpark again, Judge went 1 for 4 with a sharp single. He struck out twice and lofted a high fly to left field that excited the sellout crowd of 47,346 for a second or two. The slugger has two games left to match Maris on New York’s current homestand.

Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer has ended his superlative professional tennis career at age 41 with a loss in doubles alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup. Federer and Nadal paired up for Team Europe and were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 in London on Friday night. Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam champion who announced last week that this team event founded by his management company would be his final event before retirement. Then he made clear that Friday’s doubles outing would be his last match. He had not competed anywhere since a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in July 2021. Shortly after that, the Swiss star had a third operation on his right knee.

Homa’s heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The matches were close at the end. The outcome was not. Max Homa delivered two late birdies for another U.S. win. The Americans won another session at the Presidents Cup by a 4-1 margin. That makes the lead 8-2 going into the weekend. And it makes another U.S. victory in these one-sided matches start to look inevitable. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were on hand for the action. The lone International point came from two ties. It’s the second time on American soil they have a mathematical chance to end it on Saturday.

Mets beat Athletics 9-2 to extend division lead over Braves

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings in his return to Oakland, Eduardo Escobar hit a grand slam and the New York Mets extended their lead in the NL East by beating the Athletics 9-2. Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos each added a pair of RBIs to move the Mets 2 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta in the division. New York has won seven of eight games to open a little cushion in the tight division race before traveling to Atlanta for three games next weekend. The A’s matched a franchise record with their 50th loss of the season at the Coliseum.

Analysis: ‘No lead is safe’ more than a cliche this season

“No lead is safe in the NFL” is more than a cliche this season. Three teams overcame fourth-quarter deficits of at least 13 points to win last week for the first time in 30 years. The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins made history by both rallying from 20-point halftime deficits to win on the same day for the first time. Big comebacks and close finishes have become a trend. Already, 12 games were decided by three points or fewer, most through the first two weeks. Eight teams have overcome a deficit of at least 10 points to win or tie.

Mariners rookie OF Rodriguez on 10-day IL with back strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, a leading candidate for the AL Rookie of the Year award, has been put on the 10-day injured list because of a lower back strain. The move came with Seattle holding the third and final wild-card spot, a half-game behind Tampa Bay and four games ahead of Baltimore. Outfielder Taylor Trammell was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Rodriguez left Thursday’s win at Oakland in the first inning after experiencing back tightness. The 21-year-old leads rookies with 27 home runs. He’s second with 73 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Rodriguez was replaced in center field by Jarred Kelenic for Seattle’s game at Kansas City. Third baseman J.P. Crawford took Rodriguez’s accustomed leadoff spot in the batting order.

Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup

Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute, Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th and Japan beat an lackluster and injury-depleted United States 2-0 in the Americans’ next-to-last World Cup warmup. U.S. star Christian Pulisic did not dress because of an unspecified injury. The 14th-ranked Americans already were without Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen, and Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup. The Americans failed to get a single shot on goal. They have one win, five losses and four draws in their last 10 road games. The game was in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Tom Brady’s TB12 Method is in schools. Experts have doubts.

Students in some Tampa Bay-area schools are using foam rollers and vibrating spheres to massage their muscles. It’s all part of a new physical education curriculum from quarterback Tom Brady, whose vision for healthy living is fueling a fitness empire. The arrangement with schools in Pinellas County, Florida, marks a foray into education for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar and his methods — including some that have been criticized as pseudoscience. If all goes well in Pinellas County, Brady’s foundation is looking to use the program as a model for other school districts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.