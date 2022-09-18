AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:59 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Veteran QBs Clifford, Nix deliver big Being a good, but definitely not great, quarterback can be a rough ride in college football, especially when fans see only a ceiling they wish was higher. This is the life that Penn State’s Sean Clifford and Oregon’s Bo Nix have led. On Saturday, the veteran quarterbacks proved their worth. Clifford led the 22nd-ranked Nittany Lions to one of their most impressive nonconference victories in... READ MORE

Being a good, but definitely not great, quarterback can be a rough ride in college football, especially when fans see only a ceiling they wish was higher. This is the life that Penn State’s Sean Clifford and Oregon’s Bo Nix have led. On Saturday, the veteran quarterbacks proved their worth. Clifford led the 22nd-ranked Nittany Lions to one of their most impressive nonconference victories in years, a 41-12 win at Auburn. Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead the No. 25 Ducks to a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU. Meanwhile, now that Nebraska has moved on from Scott Frost, the question is who’s the next coach to be fired.

Saints scratch dynamic RB Kamara vs. Bucs with rib injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have scratched top running back Alvin Kamara from the lineup against Tampa Bay because of a rib injury that has bothered him since New Orleans’ Week 1 victory at Atlanta. Kamara is one of the New Orleans’ most productive players as both a runner and receiver. But after practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday, he missed practice on Thursday and Friday and was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Kamara is among several established skill players ruled out for the game, including Tampa Bay receivers Julio Jones and Chris Godwin. Receiver Tre’Quan Smith is out for New Orleans.

NASCAR faces more questions about new car after Bristol bash

At least a dozen of the playoff drivers had some sort of problem with NASCAR’s new Next Gen car Saturday night at Bristol. The spec car that has leveled the playing field was exposed for myriad durability issues that have followed it in its entire debut season. The Ford camp suffered a rash of blown tires, Toyota was plagued by power steering failures, drivers racing for the win were knocked from contention for any number of mechanical gremlins and passing was a most difficult task. Now NASCAR is facing an entire new set of questions about its new car.

Arsenal beats Brentford to stay top; Everton gets 1st win

LONDON (AP) — Walking off the field at Brentford’s small stadium in west London had a very different feel for Arsenal this time around. A straightforward 3-0 win at the 17,000-seat Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday retained Arsenal’s spot atop the Premier League table and made it six victories in seven games for Mikel Arteta’s side. It’s quite a contrast from a year ago when Arsenal opened the season with a humbling 2-0 defeat at newly promoted Brentford. Everton earned its first win of the campaign by beating fellow struggler West Ham 1-0.

Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns and Washington emphatically stated its case as a contender in the Pac-12 with a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State. Penix was spectacular for three quarters in a primetime national showcase that showed Kalen DeBoer’s rebuild is progressing faster than expected. Washington led 29-8 at halftime. Penix completed 24 of 40 passes. Payton Thorne threw for 323 yards and three TDs, and led a pair of quick fourth-quarter scoring drives for Michigan State that caused some nerves for the Huskies. But the rally was too late for the Spartans.

Bennett, No. 1 Georgia’s D steamrolls South Carolina 48-7

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Stetson Bennett went 16 for 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 1 Georgia to a 48-7 victory over South Carolina. The Bulldogs’ defense nearly had its second shutout of the season before South Carolina scored a touchdown against the backups with 53 seconds to go. The Georgia offense scored on eight of its first nine drives, gaining 547 yards and averaging nearly 10 yards a play in its Southeastern Conference opener before putting in the backups in the fourth quarter. South Carolina started 0-2 in the SEC for the fourth straight year.

No. 6 OU routs Huskers 49-14 in 1st game after Frost firing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and sixth-ranked Oklahoma hammered Nebraska 49-14 in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost. OU posted its most lopsided victory over Nebraska since a 45-10 win in 1990. The Sooners have won seven of eight against the team it used to battle for conference championships year-in and year-out in the old Big Eight. The Huskers have lost 19 straight against Top 25 opponents and nine in a row against Bowl Subdivision teams. Oklahoma scored 35 straight points after Nebraska opened with a six-play, 77-yard touchdown drive.

Pyne throws for 2 TDs as Notre Dame beats Cal 24-17

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Drew Pyne passed for two touchdowns and 150 yards in his first career start and Notre Dame overcame numerous mistakes to beat California 24-17 Saturday to give Irish coach Marcus Freeman his first victory. The Irish (1-2) outscored Cal (2-1) 10-0 in the fourth quarter to avoid becoming just the third Notre Dame squad to start a season 0-3. The Irish (1-2), who started the season ranked No. 5, had blown leads three times, made sure there was no second-half letdown this time. But it wasn’t over until the last play. On fourth-and-13 from the Notre Dame 35, Cal’s Jack Plummer threw the ball into the end zone. The ball bounced off several players and Bears receiver Jeremiah Hunter nearly pulled it in, but the ball landed on the grass.

Simmons, Titans looking forward to latest matchup with Bills

Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons practiced regularly against left guard Rodger Saffold since the Titans drafted him in 2019. Now Simmons gets his first chance at Saffold able to go full speed Monday night when the Titans visit Buffalo with Saffold in his first season with the Bills. Simmons says they had great battles in practice when he couldn’t go after the quarterback. This isn’t the first time Saffold has faced his former teammates. Buffalo and Tennessee are not in the same division as they prepare to meet for a fifth straight year. They know each other almost as well as if they did play twice a season.

Álvarez beats Golovkin by unanimous decision to end trilogy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canelo Álvarez decisively won his third ring meeting with Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night, earning a unanimous-decision victory in the final bout of their entertaining trilogy. Four years after the fighters’ most recent meeting ended in a narrow, disputed victory for Álvarez, the four-division world champion left no doubt about this verdict. The 32-year-old Mexican star delivered a comprehensive pummeling of the now-40-year-old Golovkin, repeatedly testing Triple G’s famed chin with combinations and overhand rights. Golovkin started far too slowly and appeared to fall behind with no clear strategy to take the initiative away from Álvarez.

