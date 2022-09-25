AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:38 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: Vols, Wolfpack join top 10; Florida State returns Tennessee and North Carolina State have broken into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll. Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years. Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25. No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their... READ MORE

Tennessee and North Carolina State have broken into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll. Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years. Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25. No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their places. Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State created room for teams to move up, like No. 6 Southern California and No. 7 Kentucky. Tennessee moved up three to No. 8. Oklahoma State remained at nine and North Carolina State jumped to No. 10.

MIAMI (AP) — Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next year. He made the announcement toward the end of his seventh season with the club. Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends and he and the team have agreed that a mutual parting is best for both sides. He is Miami’s all-time leader in managerial wins.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Presidents Cup stays with the Americans, just like it always does. The Americans finished off a five-point victory. Jordan Spieth capped off a perfect week at Quail Hollow by going 5-0. His match helped set the tone for the Americans. The International team already was depleted by players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were not eligible. It still showed plenty of fight. It just doesn’t have a cup to show for it. The Americans won for the ninth straight time, and their only loss was in 1998 since the matches began in 1994.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Five of rookie Steven Kwan’s career-high five RBIs came on his first career grand slam in the eighth inning and Aaron Civale allowed two runs on three hits in five innings as the Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 10-4. They clinched the AL Central Division title about 15 minutes before their game ended, when the second-place Chicago White Sox lost to Detroit. It’s Cleveland’s first division title since 2018, back when they were known as the Indians. Adolis Garcia and Josh Smith drove in Texas’ runs on sacrifice flies. It was Garcia’s 96th RBI this season.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ defense stopped Josh Allen and the Bills at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety in a 21-19 win over Buffalo. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins improved to 3-0 in an AFC East thriller that ended with Allen and the Bills attempting to spike the ball near midfield, the clock just running out on their chance to try a long-distance, go-ahead field goal. Tagovailoa briefly left the game in the second quarter, returning after halftime despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury. Allen also may have been injured, heading to the X-ray room after the game.

DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season. Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and Juan Soto, Jurickson Profar and Luis Campusano had two hits each for the Padres. San Diego kept its hold on the second NL wild card and increased its lead on Milwaukee to three games. The Brewers lost 2-1 to Cincinnati Sunday and trail Philadelphia by two games for the final wild card.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills after hitting the back of his head on the turf. The real issue apparently was his back. He wound up missing the Dolphins’ last three offensive snaps of the first half, then was back on the field for the start of the second half after evaluation for what the team originally announced as a head injury. Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano was flagged for roughing the passer on the play. But Tagovailoa played the whole second half.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones hopped off the field after his third interception of the game against the Baltimore Ravens, unable to put any weight on his left leg. He went straight to the locker room. The Patriots quarterback was unavailable to the media after the game and could be unavailable to the team for next week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots confirmed that Jones had a leg injury. New England’s backup QB is 36-year-old Brian Hoyer.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being questionable all week due to a rib injury. Herbert fractured rib cartilage on a hard hit from Kansas City defensive lineman Michael Danna during the fourth quarter of a game Sept. 15. He has 34 consecutive regular-season starts, seventh among active quarterbacks, according to Sportradar. The third-year quarterback was limited Wednesday and went through most of his usual workload on Thursday before sitting out Friday’s practice.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left to give the Indianapolis Colts a 20-17 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan earned his first win with the Colts in their home opener by throwing for two scores, both to Woods. Indy sealed it with a late interception — Patrick Mahomes’ first of the season as the Chiefs fell to 2-1. Mahomes lost for only the third time in September despite leading almost the entire second half. Ryan won it with a brilliant 16-play, 76-yard drive that was aided by a personal foul call on Chris Jones following a third-down sack.

