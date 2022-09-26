AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:01 a.m. EDT

NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5. Peyton... READ MORE

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5. Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event’s content throughout the week. Manning, a 14-time Pro Bowl pick during his Hall of Fame career, will provide his perspective, and will also be a part of the coaching staff for flag game.

Analysis: Backups, be ready. NFL’s QB carousel is spinning

The NFL’s quarterback carousel may start spinning a bit faster. Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen got banged-up Sunday. Justin Herbert and Jameis Winston played hurt. Already, Dak Prescott and Trey Lance have gone down. Backups, be ready. Jones’ leg injury appears most serious. The second-year pro hopped off the field late in the fourth quarter of New England’s 37-26 loss to Baltimore, and he appeared to be in extreme pain in photos showing him being assisted to the locker room. Backup quarterbacks are always one play away from entering the game. They have to be prepared.

Dolphins halt Allen, survive ‘butt punt’ to beat Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ defense stopped Josh Allen and the Bills at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety in a 21-19 win over Buffalo. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins improved to 3-0 in an AFC East thriller that ended with Allen and the Bills attempting to spike the ball near midfield, the clock just running out on their chance to try a long-distance, go-ahead field goal. Tagovailoa briefly left the game in the second quarter, returning after halftime despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury. Allen also may have been injured, heading to the X-ray room after the game.

Rodgers throws for 2 TDs, Packers hold off Brady, Bucs 14-12

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers withstood a late rally led by Tom Brady to hold off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 14-12 victory on Sunday. Rodgers tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Romeo Doubs and 6 yards to Allen Lazard on his team’s first two possessions, while the Bucs’ offense sputtered much of the day. Brady finally got the Bucs into the end zone on a 1-yard pass to Russell Gage, capping a 90-yard drive with 14 seconds remaining. Tampa Bay’s bid to force overtime with a 2-point conversion was thwarted, first by a delay-of-game penalty and then an incomplete pass.

Judge still at 60, Yanks get rain-shortened win over Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge remained at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris’ American League record, when the New York Yankees’ 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings because of rain. Judge went 1 for 2 with a double and was due up next for the Yankees when play was stopped. The game was called after a 98-minute delay, sending Judge to Toronto still in pursuit of Maris. New York can clinch the AL East title Monday night with a victory over the Blue Jays.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Unbeaten Kansas left out again

A 4-0 start put Kansas atop the others receiving votes pile in The Associated Press college football poll, 41 points behind No. 25 Kansas State. The Jayhawks have not been ranked since mid-October 2009, a dry spell of nearly 13 years that is currently the longest among Power Five conference programs. Getting stuck behind the Sunflower State rivalry must have been particularly annoying to Kansas fans. Kansas’ resume has a similar look to No. 24 Pittsburgh’s. Reality Check says advantage KU. The voters are going to make the Jayhawks do more.

Spieth goes 5-0 as Americans rule Presidents Cup again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Presidents Cup stays with the Americans, just like it always does. The Americans finished off a five-point victory. Jordan Spieth capped off a perfect week at Quail Hollow by going 5-0. His match helped set the tone for the Americans. The International team already was depleted by players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were not eligible. It still showed plenty of fight. It just doesn’t have a cup to show for it. The Americans won for the ninth straight time, and their only loss was in 1998 since the matches began in 1994.

Ohtani vs. Judge the latest of baseball’s great MVP races

Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge for the American League MVP figures to be the most hotly debated postseason award this season. Judge is closing in on Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 homers and might also win the Triple Crown. He’s done it while playing quite a bit of center field for a team that’s nearing a division title. Ohtani is pitching better than he did when he was the unanimous MVP last year. He may even be putting himself in the Cy Young conversation — to go along with his 34 homers.

Tumultuous, tiring start to NASCAR’s round of 12 at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The 334 laps at Texas Motor Speedway provided quite a tumultuous start to the NASCAR playoff round of 12. There were a lot of tire issues that contributed to a track-record 16 cautions. There was also a 56-minute red flag for lightning, and a record 36 lead changes among 19 drivers. Chase Elliott entered as the points leader, and was ahead in the race around the midway part when he had hard contact and a fiery finish. Playoff contender Christopher Bell also got knocked out after a tire issue. And there were some bumping between William Byron and Denny Hamlin.

STAT WATCH: Ott’s 274 yards rushing for Cal FBS season high

California freshman Jaydn Ott turned in the best rushing performance of the season with 274 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries against Arizona. Ott had TD runs of 73, 72 and 18 yards while running for the most yards since Tyrion Davis-Price of LSU went for 287 on 36 carries against Florida last October. Southern California is the fourth team since at least 2012 to not commit a turnover through first four games, according to Sportradar. Western Kentucky’s 73-0 win over Florida International was the biggest margin of victory in a game matching FBS teams since 2016.

