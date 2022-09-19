AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:10 a.m. EDT

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers... READ MORE

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw a touchdown pass on his first full drive and passed for 154 yards. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan announced Lance’s prognosis immediately after the game.

Judge hits 58th and 59th homers, Yanks beat Brewers 12-8

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to move within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining and lead the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 12-8. Judge added a two-run double in the ninth as part of a four-hit day for New York, which hit five homers and avoided a three-game sweep. The Yankees opened a 5 1/2-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East. Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998.

Tagovailoa, Dolphins rally from 21 down to beat Ravens 42-38

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during a spectacular fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 42-38. Tagovailoa’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the incredible comeback after Miami trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining. Tyreek Hill had touchdown catches of 48 and 60 yards during that rally, the latter of which tied the game with 5:19 to play. Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining to put Baltimore ahead, but that was far too much time for Miami’s offense, which the Ravens didn’t come close to stopping in the final quarter.

Week 2 provides a Comeback Sunday NFL hasn’t seen in years

Call it a Comeback Sunday the NFL hasn’t seen in years. The Dolphins and Cardinals made history by overcoming 20-point halftime deficits to win on the same day while the Jets rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes. Two other teams almost joined the club. The Falcons fought back from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit – that score sounds familiar in Atlanta – only to fall short against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Joe Burrow helped the Cincinnati Bengals erase a 17-3 halftime deficit in Dallas but Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys a 20-17 win.

Rodgers, Packers lean on Jones, take care of Bears 27-10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading the Green Bay Packers to a 27-10 victory. Green Bay bounced back from a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota and beat the Bears for a seventh straight time, matching its second-longest win streak in the 205-game history of the NFL’s oldest rivalry. The Packers built a 24-7 halftime lead by dominating the second period, then made a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter to thwart a Bears comeback attempt. Rodgers went 19 of 25 for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

By dancing, Rodrygo and Vinícius make stance against racism

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid’s young Brazilian forwards made a statement against racism in soccer by dancing after a goal. Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior made it clear they are not backing down and showed with their samba-like moves after a goal in the derby against Atlético Madrid that they won’t be stopped by the racist language from their critics or by the racist chants from the opposing fans. Rodrygo had just scored Madrid’s first goal in a Madrid derby whose buildup had been surrounded by controversy about Vinícius’ recent goal celebrations.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: 3 weeks in, mystery teams plentiful

Three weeks into the season and there are still more than few teams ranked in The Associated Press college football poll ranked that have a lot to prove. No. 4 Michigan is the prime example. The Wolverines have scored at least 50 in each of their first three games, but those opponents are a combined 0-9 against other FBS teams. But where it is ranked is based more on faith than accomplishments. Reality check rolls through the rankings this week, looking for mystery teams.

62 and 700: Judge, Pujols closing in on home run milestones

Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols could make this a milestone week for home runs. Judge hit two more Sunday to raise his season total to 59. That’s two shy of Roger Maris’ American League record. Now the slugger returns to Yankee Stadium, where New York will play its next six games. Pujols is somewhat improbably closing in on the 700-homer mark after hitting 12 since the start of August. The 42-year-old Pujols is retiring at the end of the season.

Maher kick lifts Rush, Cowboys over Burrow, Bengals, 20-17

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired, and the Dallas Cowboys held on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 after losing a two-touchdown halftime lead. Joe Burrow got the Bengals even at 17-17 by leading a 19-play drive in the fourth quarter, throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins and finding Tyler Boyd for the 2-point conversion. After the Cowboys stopped the Bengals with about a minute remaining, Cooper Rush got the Cowboys in range for Maher to help Dallas win the second time in two career starts filling in for the injured Dak Prescott.

Aces poised to capture multiple WNBA tiles with Wilson, Gray

The Las Vegas Aces are poised to win multiple championships over the next few years with core players like A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray signed to deals that will keep them in Nevada. Wilson has already won two MVPs and is just 26 years old. She also won defensive player of the year honors for the first time and helped the Aces win their first WNBA crown on Sunday. She’ll be key in helping the Aces defend their title next year. Winning back-to-back titles hasn’t been easy feat recently as no team has won consecutive WNBA championships since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001 and 2002.

