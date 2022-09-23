Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 2:12 am
< a min read
      

Sept. 15-22, 2022

From protests in Moscow, to floods in Nigeria to the lying in state and state funeral of U.K. Queen Elizabeth II, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petros Giannakouris in Athens.

Follow AP visual journalism:

        Insight by VAST Federal: Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy, discusses data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal, provides an industry perspective.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|29 California Digital Government Summit
9|29 Data Lineage in the Cloud Episode 3:...
9|29 Cloud Modernization Data Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories