Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1

The Associated Press
September 3, 2022 1:08 am
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 9 1 4 12
Wong 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Adames ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .232
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .227
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .259
McCutchen lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .242
Peterson 3b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .263
a-Urías ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Hiura dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .249
Narváez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .223
b-Caratini ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Mitchell cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .133
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 2 6 2 1 6
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223
Rojas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237
Rivera dh 3 1 3 1 0 0 .293
McCarthy cf-lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .284
Garrett lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .414
Thomas cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Carroll rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Difo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
G.Perdomo ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Milwaukee 000 010 000_1 9 2
Arizona 000 020 00x_2 6 0

a-struck out for Peterson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Narváez in the 8th.

E_Wong (12), Narváez (5), Urías (14). LOB_Milwaukee 11, Arizona 3. 2B_Walker (20), Rivera (7). RBIs_McCutchen (57), Rivera (13), McCarthy (32).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Narváez 2, Peterson 2); Arizona 2 (Carroll, Difo). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 3; Arizona 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Carroll. LIDP_McCarthy. GIDP_Carroll, Rojas.

DP_Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Tellez, Wong; Wong, Adames, Tellez; Tellez, Adames, Tellez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer, L, 10-6 6 2-3 6 2 2 0 5 88 3.54
Milner 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.93
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies 4 2-3 6 1 1 1 5 91 3.74
Nelson, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 3 1 20 1.56
Moronta, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.50
Ginkel, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 5.17
Mantiply, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.72
Kennedy, S, 10-14 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.12

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-0, Nelson 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:51. A_13,488 (48,686).

Top Stories