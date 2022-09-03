Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
1
9
1
4
12
Wong 2b
5
0
1
0
0
1
.250
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|4
|12
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|a-Urías ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Hiura dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|b-Caratini ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Mitchell cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Rivera dh
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|McCarthy cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Garrett lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.414
|Thomas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Carroll rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|G.Perdomo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000_1
|9
|2
|Arizona
|000
|020
|00x_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Peterson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Narváez in the 8th.
E_Wong (12), Narváez (5), Urías (14). LOB_Milwaukee 11, Arizona 3. 2B_Walker (20), Rivera (7). RBIs_McCutchen (57), Rivera (13), McCarthy (32).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Narváez 2, Peterson 2); Arizona 2 (Carroll, Difo). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 3; Arizona 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Carroll. LIDP_McCarthy. GIDP_Carroll, Rojas.
DP_Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Tellez, Wong; Wong, Adames, Tellez; Tellez, Adames, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 10-6
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|88
|3.54
|Milner
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.93
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|4
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|91
|3.74
|Nelson, W, 2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|20
|1.56
|Moronta, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.50
|Ginkel, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.17
|Mantiply, H, 19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.72
|Kennedy, S, 10-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-0, Nelson 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:51. A_13,488 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.