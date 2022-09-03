Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1

The Associated Press
September 3, 2022 1:08 am
< a min read
      

Milwaukee

Arizona

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper to electronic records, as mandated by NARA and OMB, underscores the need for agencies to implement a broad digitization...

READ MORE

Milwaukee Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 9 1 Totals 27 2 6 2
Wong 2b 5 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 5 1 2 0 Rojas 3b 4 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 Marte 2b 3 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 Walker 1b 3 1 1 0
McCutchen lf 3 0 0 1 Rivera dh 3 1 3 1
Peterson 3b 2 0 1 0 McCarthy cf-lf 3 0 1 1
Urías ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Garrett lf 2 0 1 0
Hiura dh 4 0 2 0 Thomas cf 0 0 0 0
Narváez c 3 0 1 0 Carroll rf 3 0 0 0
Caratini ph-c 1 0 0 0 Difo ss 3 0 0 0
Mitchell cf 4 0 0 0 G.Perdomo ss 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 000 010 000 1
Arizona 000 020 00x 2

E_Wong (12), Narváez (5), Urías (14). DP_Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0. LOB_Milwaukee 11, Arizona 3. 2B_Walker (20), Rivera (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Lauer L,10-6 6 2-3 6 2 2 0 5
Milner 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Arizona
Davies 4 2-3 6 1 1 1 5
Nelson W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 3 1
Moronta H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ginkel H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Mantiply H,19 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kennedy S,10-14 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:51. A_13,488 (48,686).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper to electronic records, as mandated by NARA and OMB, underscores the need for agencies to implement a broad digitization strategy. Download our exclusive ebook for expert advice on how to do that from EPA, GPO, the Library of Congress and NARA.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|9 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories