Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|6
|2
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rivera dh
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCarthy cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Urías ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hiura dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carroll rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mitchell cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Perdomo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Arizona
|000
|020
|00x
|—
|2
E_Wong (12), Narváez (5), Urías (14). DP_Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0. LOB_Milwaukee 11, Arizona 3. 2B_Walker (20), Rivera (7).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer L,10-6
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Milner
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies
|4
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Nelson W,2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Moronta H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ginkel H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mantiply H,19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy S,10-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:51. A_13,488 (48,686).
