Arizona 4, San Diego 0

San Diego
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Myers ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Drury dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Varsho ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Luplow rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carroll ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Liberato ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Arizona
|000
|200
|11x
|—
|4
E_Wilson (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Arizona 5. 2B_Drury (5). HR_Marte (11), Rivera (6), C.Kelly (7).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea L,7-9
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Suarez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Martinez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wilson
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|García
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jameson W,1-0
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Ginkel H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mantiply H,20
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Wilson (Garrett). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alex MacKay.
T_2:38. A_17,121 (48,686).
