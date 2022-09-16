Trending:
Sports News

Arizona 4, San Diego 0

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 12:32 am
< a min read
      

San Diego

Arizona

ab
r
h
bi

San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 31 4 7 4
Profar lf 3 0 0 0 Garrett lf 3 1 0 0
Myers ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Alcántara 3b 0 0 0 0
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 Marte dh 3 1 2 1
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 McCarthy cf-rf 4 0 2 0
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 1
Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 3 1 1 1
Drury dh 3 0 2 0 Varsho ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Kim ss 3 0 1 0 Luplow rf 2 0 0 0
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 Carroll ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Nola c 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 1
Liberato ph 1 0 0 0 Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0
Alfaro c 0 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0
San Diego 000 000 000 0
Arizona 000 200 11x 4

E_Wilson (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Arizona 5. 2B_Drury (5). HR_Marte (11), Rivera (6), C.Kelly (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Manaea L,7-9 5 3 2 2 0 3
Suarez 1 1 0 0 1 2
Martinez 1 1 1 1 0 0
Wilson 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
García 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Jameson W,1-0 7 2 0 0 1 5
Ginkel H,4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Mantiply H,20 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Wilson (Garrett). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_2:38. A_17,121 (48,686).

Top Stories