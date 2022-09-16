Arizona 4, San Diego 0

San Diego

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 3 0 1 6 Profar lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238 c-Myers ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Soto rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .204 Drury dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .233 Kim ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .189 Nola c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .244 b-Liberato ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alfaro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 7 4 1 7 Garrett lf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .348 Alcántara 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Marte dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .244 McCarthy cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .303 Walker 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .233 Rivera 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .239 d-Varsho ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Luplow rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .157 a-Carroll ph-cf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214 Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194

San Diego 000 000 000_0 3 1 Arizona 000 200 11x_4 7 0

a-lined out for Luplow in the 7th. b-flied out for Nola in the 8th. c-grounded out for Profar in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Rivera in the 8th.

E_Wilson (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Arizona 5. 2B_Drury (5). HR_Marte (11), off Manaea; Rivera (6), off Manaea; C.Kelly (7), off Martinez. RBIs_Marte (50), Rivera (14), C.Kelly (33), Walker (80).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Grisham, Nola); Arizona 2 (Rivera, Carroll). RISP_San Diego 0 for 5; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Grisham.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, L, 7-9 5 3 2 2 0 3 76 5.18 Suarez 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 2.77 Martinez 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 3.33 Wilson 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.09 García 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.57

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jameson, W, 1-0 7 2 0 0 1 5 90 0.00 Ginkel, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.09 Mantiply, H, 20 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.86 Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.12

Inherited runners-scored_García 2-1, Mantiply 1-0. HBP_Wilson (Garrett). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_2:38. A_17,121 (48,686).

