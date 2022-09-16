Trending:
Arizona 4, San Diego 0

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 12:32 am
1 min read
      

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
0
3
0
1
6

Profar lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.238

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 3 0 1 6
Profar lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238
c-Myers ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .204
Drury dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .233
Kim ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Nola c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .244
b-Liberato ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alfaro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 7 4 1 7
Garrett lf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .348
Alcántara 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Marte dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .244
McCarthy cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .303
Walker 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .233
Rivera 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .239
d-Varsho ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Luplow rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .157
a-Carroll ph-cf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267
C.Kelly c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214
Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194
San Diego 000 000 000_0 3 1
Arizona 000 200 11x_4 7 0

a-lined out for Luplow in the 7th. b-flied out for Nola in the 8th. c-grounded out for Profar in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Rivera in the 8th.

E_Wilson (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Arizona 5. 2B_Drury (5). HR_Marte (11), off Manaea; Rivera (6), off Manaea; C.Kelly (7), off Martinez. RBIs_Marte (50), Rivera (14), C.Kelly (33), Walker (80).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Grisham, Nola); Arizona 2 (Rivera, Carroll). RISP_San Diego 0 for 5; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Grisham.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, L, 7-9 5 3 2 2 0 3 76 5.18
Suarez 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 2.77
Martinez 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 3.33
Wilson 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.09
García 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.57
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jameson, W, 1-0 7 2 0 0 1 5 90 0.00
Ginkel, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.09
Mantiply, H, 20 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.86
Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.12

Inherited runners-scored_García 2-1, Mantiply 1-0. HBP_Wilson (Garrett). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_2:38. A_17,121 (48,686).

