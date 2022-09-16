Arizona 4, San Diego 0

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
0
3
0
1
6
Profar lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.238
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|1
|7
|
|Garrett lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Alcántara 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Marte dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.244
|McCarthy cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|d-Varsho ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Luplow rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|a-Carroll ph-cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
|Arizona
|000
|200
|11x_4
|7
|0
a-lined out for Luplow in the 7th. b-flied out for Nola in the 8th. c-grounded out for Profar in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Rivera in the 8th.
E_Wilson (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Arizona 5. 2B_Drury (5). HR_Marte (11), off Manaea; Rivera (6), off Manaea; C.Kelly (7), off Martinez. RBIs_Marte (50), Rivera (14), C.Kelly (33), Walker (80).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Grisham, Nola); Arizona 2 (Rivera, Carroll). RISP_San Diego 0 for 5; Arizona 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Grisham.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 7-9
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|76
|5.18
|Suarez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.77
|Martinez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.33
|Wilson
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.09
|García
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.57
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jameson, W, 1-0
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|90
|0.00
|Ginkel, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.09
|Mantiply, H, 20
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.86
|Moronta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored_García 2-1, Mantiply 1-0. HBP_Wilson (Garrett). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alex MacKay.
T_2:38. A_17,121 (48,686).
