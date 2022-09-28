Arizona 5, Houston 2

Arizona
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 2b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCarthy rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Vázquez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick lf-cf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|Alcántara 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carroll lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hensley 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|200
|000
|000
|3
|—
|5
|Houston
|000
|020
|000
|0
|—
|2
E_Verlander (1). DP_Arizona 2, Houston 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B_Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR_McCormick (14). SB_McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF_Walker (7).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moronta W,2-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Melancon S,18-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander
|7
|
|6
|2
|1
|1
|8
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W.Smith L,0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Abreu
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Verlander (Carroll). WP_Verlander.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:29. A_35,670 (41,168).
