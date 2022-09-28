Trending:
Sports News

Arizona 5, Houston 2

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 11:55 pm
< a min read
      

Arizona

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

Arizona Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 9 4 Totals 35 2 7 2
Varsho cf 4 2 1 1 Peña ss 5 0 1 0
P.Smith dh 4 1 1 0 Díaz 2b-lf 5 0 0 0
Garrett ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0
McCarthy rf 5 1 2 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 0 1 3 Vázquez dh 4 0 1 0
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 1 1 0
Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 McCormick lf-cf 3 1 3 2
Alcántara 3b 1 0 0 0 Dubón cf 3 0 0 0
Carroll lf 3 0 0 0 Altuve ph 1 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 1 2 0 Hensley 2b 0 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 4 0 2 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Diaz ph 1 0 0 0
Arizona 200 000 000 3 5
Houston 000 020 000 0 2

E_Verlander (1). DP_Arizona 2, Houston 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B_Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR_McCormick (14). SB_McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF_Walker (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen 7 6 2 2 1 6
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Moronta W,2-1 1 1 0 0 2 1
Melancon S,18-21 1 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Verlander 7 6 2 1 1 8
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2
W.Smith L,0-2 2-3 2 3 2 0 1
Abreu 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Verlander (Carroll). WP_Verlander.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:29. A_35,670 (41,168).

