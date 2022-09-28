Arizona 5, Houston 2

Arizona

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 9 4 1 13 Varsho cf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .240 P.Smith dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218 b-Garrett ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .309 McCarthy rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .286 Walker 1b 4 0 1 3 0 1 .235 Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .261 Alcántara 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Carroll lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247 C.Kelly c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .213 Perdomo ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .197

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 7 2 3 9 Peña ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Díaz 2b-lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .262 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262 Vázquez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Mancini 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .189 McCormick lf-cf 3 1 3 2 1 0 .241 Dubón cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205 a-Altuve ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Hensley 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .185 c-Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125

Arizona 200 000 000 3_5 9 0 Houston 000 020 000 0_2 7 1

a-lined out for Dubón in the 9th. b-struck out for P.Smith in the 10th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 10th.

E_Verlander (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B_Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR_McCormick (14), off Gallen. RBIs_Walker 3 (91), Varsho (73), McCormick 2 (43). SB_McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF_Walker.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (P.Smith 3, Perdomo, Rojas); Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Dubón, Díaz). RISP_Arizona 5 for 13; Houston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Peña. GIDP_Dubón, Mancini.

DP_Arizona 2 (Rojas, Marte, Walker; Marte, Perdomo, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 7 6 2 2 1 6 104 2.46 Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 3.76 Moronta, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 2 1 19 3.55 Melancon, S, 18-21 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.67

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 7 6 2 1 1 8 101 1.80 Montero 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.47 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.91 W.Smith, L, 0-2 2-3 2 3 2 0 1 13 3.43 Abreu 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.01

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-2. HBP_Verlander (Carroll). WP_Verlander. PB_Maldonado (9).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:29. A_35,670 (41,168).

