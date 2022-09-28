Arizona 5, Houston 2

Arizona
Varsho cf
4
2
1
1
1
1
.240
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|4
|1
|13
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|P.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|b-Garrett ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|McCarthy rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.235
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Alcántara 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Carroll lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|3
|9
|
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Díaz 2b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Vázquez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|McCormick lf-cf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.241
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|a-Altuve ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Hensley 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|c-Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Arizona
|200
|000
|000
|3_5
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|020
|000
|0_2
|7
|1
a-lined out for Dubón in the 9th. b-struck out for P.Smith in the 10th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 10th.
E_Verlander (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B_Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR_McCormick (14), off Gallen. RBIs_Walker 3 (91), Varsho (73), McCormick 2 (43). SB_McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF_Walker.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (P.Smith 3, Perdomo, Rojas); Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Dubón, Díaz). RISP_Arizona 5 for 13; Houston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Peña. GIDP_Dubón, Mancini.
DP_Arizona 2 (Rojas, Marte, Walker; Marte, Perdomo, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|104
|2.46
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.76
|Moronta, W, 2-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|3.55
|Melancon, S, 18-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.67
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|7
|
|6
|2
|1
|1
|8
|101
|1.80
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.47
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.91
|W.Smith, L, 0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|13
|3.43
|Abreu
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.01
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-2. HBP_Verlander (Carroll). WP_Verlander. PB_Maldonado (9).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:29. A_35,670 (41,168).
