Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
3
5
2
4
9
Taylor 2b
5
0
2
0
0
1
.227
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|5
|2
|4
|9
|
|Taylor 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Muncy 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|W.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Thompson rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.273
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.173
|Vargas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Alberto ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|5
|5
|2
|10
|
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|McCarthy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Carroll lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Hummel c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|a-Garrett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.372
|Alcántara ss
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000
|1_3
|5
|0
|Arizona
|110
|000
|000
|3_5
|5
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Perdomo in the 8th.
E_Perdomo (13). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Arizona 3. HR_W.Smith (22), off Davies; Thompson (10), off Davies; Varsho (25), off Grove; Carroll (3), off Grove; Alcántara (5), off Kimbrel. RBIs_W.Smith (82), Thompson (32), Varsho (69), Carroll (9), Alcántara 3 (19). SB_McCarthy (18). CS_McCarthy (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Thompson, Muncy); Arizona 1 (Walker). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Marte, Hummel.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Grove
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|77
|4.40
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.04
|Kahnle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.40
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.27
|Phillips
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.30
|Kimbrel, L, 4-6, BS, 22-27
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|13
|4.03
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|88
|4.06
|C.Smith
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|4.40
|Mantiply
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.88
|Ginkel
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.22
|Moronta, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0. WP_Grove, Moronta.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:18. A_22,971 (48,686).
