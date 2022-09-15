Trending:
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 1:15 am
< a min read
      

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 5 2 4 9
Taylor 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .227
Muncy 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .199
W.Smith dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .258
Thompson rf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .273
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .173
Vargas 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Barnes c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .219
Alberto ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 5 5 2 10
Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Varsho rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .244
McCarthy dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Marte 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .241
Carroll lf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .279
Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .241
Hummel c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176
Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .195
a-Garrett ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .372
Alcántara ss 1 1 1 3 0 0 .252
Los Angeles 000 200 000 1_3 5 0
Arizona 110 000 000 3_5 5 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Perdomo in the 8th.

E_Perdomo (13). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Arizona 3. HR_W.Smith (22), off Davies; Thompson (10), off Davies; Varsho (25), off Grove; Carroll (3), off Grove; Alcántara (5), off Kimbrel. RBIs_W.Smith (82), Thompson (32), Varsho (69), Carroll (9), Alcántara 3 (19). SB_McCarthy (18). CS_McCarthy (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Thompson, Muncy); Arizona 1 (Walker). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Marte, Hummel.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Grove 5 2 2 2 1 4 77 4.40
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.04
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.40
Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.27
Phillips 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.30
Kimbrel, L, 4-6, BS, 22-27 2-3 1 3 2 1 1 13 4.03
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 4 88 4.06
C.Smith 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 44 4.40
Mantiply 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.88
Ginkel 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.22
Moronta, W, 1-0 1 1 1 0 1 1 24 3.52

Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0. WP_Grove, Moronta.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:18. A_22,971 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories