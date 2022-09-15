Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 1:15 am
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

Arizona

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and...

READ MORE

Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 5 2 Totals 34 5 5 5
Taylor 2b 5 0 2 0 Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0
Muncy 3b 5 0 0 0 Varsho rf 4 1 2 1
W.Smith dh 4 1 1 1 McCarthy dh 4 0 1 0
Thompson rf 5 1 1 1 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 Marte 2b 4 1 0 0
Vargas 1b 4 0 0 0 Carroll lf 3 2 1 1
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0
Barnes c 3 1 0 0 Hummel c 4 0 0 0
Alberto ss 4 0 1 0 Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0
Garrett ph 1 0 0 0
Alcántara ss 1 1 1 3
Los Angeles 000 200 000 1 3
Arizona 110 000 000 3 5

E_Perdomo (13). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Arizona 3. HR_W.Smith (22), Thompson (10), Varsho (25), Carroll (3), Alcántara (5). SB_McCarthy (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Grove 5 2 2 2 1 4
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2
Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Phillips 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel L,4-6 BS,22-27 2-3 1 3 2 1 1
Arizona
Davies 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 4
C.Smith 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Mantiply 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Ginkel 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Moronta W,1-0 1 1 1 0 1 1

WP_Grove, Moronta.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, John Bacon.

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders in both civilian and defense agencies are tackling that and more in our new ebook.

T_3:18. A_22,971 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
9|21 NextGen Virtual Training Summit
9|21 Fireside Chat with Nadine Alameh, CEO...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories