Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los Angeles
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|5
|5
|
|Taylor 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|W.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|McCarthy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thompson rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carroll lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hummel c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garrett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcántara ss
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000
|1
|—
|3
|Arizona
|110
|000
|000
|3
|—
|5
E_Perdomo (13). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Arizona 3. HR_W.Smith (22), Thompson (10), Varsho (25), Carroll (3), Alcántara (5). SB_McCarthy (18).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grove
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kahnle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Phillips
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel L,4-6 BS,22-27
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|C.Smith
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Mantiply
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ginkel
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
WP_Grove, Moronta.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:18. A_22,971 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.