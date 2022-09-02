Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0

Milwaukee
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|0
|11
|
|Yelich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|a-Urías ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Mitchell cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|b-Ruiz ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|2
|4
|
|Rojas 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|McCarthy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.236
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|G.Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
|Arizona
|210
|002
|00x_5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Peterson in the 8th. b-flied out for Mitchell in the 8th.
E_Hiura (4). LOB_Milwaukee 3, Arizona 8. 2B_Marte (35), Thomas (16), Rojas (21). HR_Walker (31), off Woodruff. RBIs_Walker 2 (75), G.Perdomo (34), Rojas 2 (44). SB_G.Perdomo (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Mitchell); Arizona 4 (Marte 2, McCarthy, C.Kelly). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; Arizona 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Wong, Rojas.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Hiura); Arizona 1 (Rojas, G.Perdomo, Walker).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, L, 9-4
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|97
|3.54
|Suter
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.40
|L.Perdomo
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|1.46
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, W, 12-5
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|91
|2.84
|Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|4.30
Inherited runners-scored_Suter 1-0. HBP_Woodruff (McCarthy).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:28. A_10,495 (48,686).
