Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 12:23 am
< a min read
      

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
0
4
0
0
11

Yelich lf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.259

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 0 11
Yelich lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Taylor lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Hiura 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Peterson 3b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .261
a-Urías ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Mitchell cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182
b-Ruiz ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 10 5 2 4
Rojas 3b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .278
McCarthy dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Marte 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .251
Walker 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .236
Varsho rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Carroll lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
C.Kelly c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .226
Thomas cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .248
G.Perdomo ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .192
Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 4 1
Arizona 210 002 00x_5 10 0

a-struck out for Peterson in the 8th. b-flied out for Mitchell in the 8th.

E_Hiura (4). LOB_Milwaukee 3, Arizona 8. 2B_Marte (35), Thomas (16), Rojas (21). HR_Walker (31), off Woodruff. RBIs_Walker 2 (75), G.Perdomo (34), Rojas 2 (44). SB_G.Perdomo (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Mitchell); Arizona 4 (Marte 2, McCarthy, C.Kelly). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; Arizona 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Wong, Rojas.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Hiura); Arizona 1 (Rojas, G.Perdomo, Walker).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, L, 9-4 5 2-3 8 5 5 2 4 97 3.54
Suter 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.40
L.Perdomo 2 2 0 0 0 0 24 1.46
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, W, 12-5 7 4 0 0 0 7 91 2.84
Smith 2 0 0 0 0 4 26 4.30

Inherited runners-scored_Suter 1-0. HBP_Woodruff (McCarthy).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:28. A_10,495 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
