Arizona 5, San Diego 0

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 9:50 pm
Arizona

San Diego

Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 31 0 4 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 0 2 0
Rojas dh 3 1 1 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 0
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 0 1 2 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0
Rivera 3b 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0
McCarthy rf-lf 3 1 1 0 Kim ss 3 0 1 0
Garrett lf 3 2 2 1 Beaty dh 3 0 0 0
Varsho rf 1 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0
Thomas cf 3 0 1 2 Nola c 3 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 4 1 1 0
Arizona 010 000 121 5
San Diego 000 000 000 0

E_McCarthy (1). DP_Arizona 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 4. 2B_Garrett (4), Thomas (17), Perdomo (10), Profar 2 (32). HR_Garrett (3). SB_McCarthy 2 (14), Rojas (19). SF_Thomas (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
R.Nelson W,1-0 7 4 0 0 0 7
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego
Snell L,6-8 6 4 1 1 1 10
Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 1
Martinez 1 2 2 2 1 0
Hader 1 0 1 1 1 0

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:51. A_37,713 (40,209).

