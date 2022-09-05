Trending:
Arizona 5, San Diego 0

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 9:50 pm
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 7 5 3 11
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Rojas dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .276
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Walker 1b 4 0 1 2 0 3 .235
Rivera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
McCarthy rf-lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .289
Garrett lf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .424
Varsho rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Thomas cf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .250
Perdomo ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .195
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 4 0 0 7
Profar lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .243
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .183
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Kim ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Beaty dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .093
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Nola c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Arizona 010 000 121_5 7 1
San Diego 000 000 000_0 4 0

E_McCarthy (1). LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 4. 2B_Garrett (4), Thomas (17), Perdomo (10), Profar 2 (32). HR_Garrett (3), off Wilson. RBIs_Thomas 2 (38), Garrett (5), Walker 2 (77). SB_McCarthy 2 (14), Rojas (19). SF_Thomas.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Garrett, Perdomo); San Diego 3 (Soto, Bell, Beaty). RISP_Arizona 2 for 7; San Diego 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Marte, Varsho, Machado. GIDP_Marte.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Bell).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
R.Nelson, W, 1-0 7 4 0 0 0 7 87 0.00
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.58
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.33
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, L, 6-8 6 4 1 1 1 10 98 3.73
Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.09
Martinez 1 2 2 2 1 0 23 3.34
Hader 1 0 1 1 1 0 17 17.55

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:51. A_37,713 (40,209).

Top Stories