Arizona 5, San Diego 0

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
5
7
5
3
11
C.Kelly c
3
0
0
0
1
0
.224
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Beaty dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.093
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Arizona
|010
|000
|121_5
|7
|1
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
E_McCarthy (1). LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 4. 2B_Garrett (4), Thomas (17), Perdomo (10), Profar 2 (32). HR_Garrett (3), off Wilson. RBIs_Thomas 2 (38), Garrett (5), Walker 2 (77). SB_McCarthy 2 (14), Rojas (19). SF_Thomas.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Garrett, Perdomo); San Diego 3 (Soto, Bell, Beaty). RISP_Arizona 2 for 7; San Diego 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Marte, Varsho, Machado. GIDP_Marte.
DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Bell).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Nelson, W, 1-0
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|87
|0.00
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.58
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.33
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 6-8
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|98
|3.73
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.09
|Martinez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|3.34
|Hader
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|17.55
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:51. A_37,713 (40,209).
