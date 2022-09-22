Trending:
Sports News

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 1:21 am
< a min read
      

Arizona

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 29 1 3 1
Varsho dh 3 2 0 0 Betts rf 4 1 1 1
Carroll lf 5 0 1 3 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0
McCarthy rf 3 2 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0
Walker 1b 4 0 2 2 J.Turner dh 4 0 0 0
Rivera 3b 3 0 1 1 Taylor 2b 3 0 0 0
Alcántara 2b 3 0 1 0 Thompson cf 2 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 1 1 0 Barnes c 2 0 0 0
Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 Vargas lf 3 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 4 1 1 0 Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0
Arizona 101 300 100 6
Los Angeles 000 100 000 1

DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_C.Kelly (16), Carroll (6). HR_Betts (35). SB_Varsho (12), McCarthy (19). SF_Rivera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner W,7-15 6 1 1 1 1 5
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 1 1
Melancon 1 2 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
May L,2-3 4 7 5 5 2 4
Martin 1 0 0 0 1 1
Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kahnle 1 0 1 1 0 1
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bruihl 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_May (Varsho), Kahnle (McCarthy). WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:53. A_38,845 (56,000).

Top Stories