Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Varsho dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Carroll lf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCarthy rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Taylor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thompson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|101
|300
|100
|—
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_C.Kelly (16), Carroll (6). HR_Betts (35). SB_Varsho (12), McCarthy (19). SF_Rivera (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner W,7-15
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Melancon
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|May L,2-3
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kahnle
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bruihl
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_May (Varsho), Kahnle (McCarthy). WP_Kahnle.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:53. A_38,845 (56,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.