Astros host the Diamondbacks to begin 2-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (71-83, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (101-53, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -225, Diamondbacks +185; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a two-game series.

Houston is 101-53 overall and 50-23 at home. The Astros have gone 63-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona is 71-83 overall and 31-42 on the road. The Diamondbacks are 34-15 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 24 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs while hitting .303 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 11-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 60 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 36 home runs). Ketel Marte is 6-for-29 with four doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .200 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

