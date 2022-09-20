Astros try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Rays

Houston Astros (97-51, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (82-65, third in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (9-9, 2.87 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 173 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-5, 2.13 ERA, .86 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -133, Astros +112; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep a five-game road win streak alive when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 49-26 record in home games and an 82-65 record overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Houston is 97-51 overall and 47-28 in road games. The Astros have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .320.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 32 doubles and nine home runs for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 9-for-29 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 26 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 16-for-34 with five doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 8-2, .282 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

