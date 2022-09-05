On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022
ROME (AP) — Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop the Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi’s last-placed Monza 2-0 on Monday.

What’s more, Atalanta did it without its starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel.

The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour mark after being set up by Ademola Lookman.

Eight minutes later, Lookman appeared to have the tap in but on closer review there was a deflection and the score went down as an own goal from Monza defender Marlon.

After five rounds, Atalanta moved two points ahead of Napoli and defending champion AC Milan, with Udinese, Roma and Torino all three points back.

Monza, making its top-division debut, has lost all five of its matches, leaving coach Giovanni Stroppa at risk of losing his job.

Torino beat Lecce 1-0 with a goal from Nikola Vlasic.

Also, Salernitana and Empoli drew 2-2.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories