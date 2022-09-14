Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0

Atlanta
0
1
—
1
Orlando City
0
0
—
0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Atlanta, Almada, 6 (Gutman), 72nd minute.
Goalies_Atlanta, Raul Gudino, Rocco Rios Novo; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.
Yellow Cards_Cartagena, Orlando City, 37th; Dwyer, Atlanta, 50th; Araujo, Atlanta, 77th; Mosquera, Atlanta, 90th+4.
Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Logan Brown, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.
___
Lineups
Atlanta_Raul Gudino; Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez, Juan Sanchez; Thiago Almada (Caleb Wiley, 87th), Amar Sejdic (Matheus Rossetto, 56th), Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo (Ronaldo Cisneros, 87th), Dom Dwyer (Josef Martínez, 57th), Brooks Lennon (Edwin Mosquera, 67th).
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith (Ruan, 58th); Wilder Cartagena (Andres Perea, 65th), Junior Urso (Jake Mulraney, 75th), Mauricio Pereyra, Facundo Torres; Ivan Angulo (Tesho Akindele, 75th), Ercan Kara (Benji Michel, 58th).
