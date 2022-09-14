Trending:
Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 9:09 pm
Atlanta
0
1

1

Orlando City
0
0

0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Atlanta, Almada, 6 (Gutman), 72nd minute.

Atlanta 0 1 1
Orlando City 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Atlanta, Almada, 6 (Gutman), 72nd minute.

Goalies_Atlanta, Raul Gudino, Rocco Rios Novo; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Cartagena, Orlando City, 37th; Dwyer, Atlanta, 50th; Araujo, Atlanta, 77th; Mosquera, Atlanta, 90th+4.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Logan Brown, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Raul Gudino; Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez, Juan Sanchez; Thiago Almada (Caleb Wiley, 87th), Amar Sejdic (Matheus Rossetto, 56th), Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo (Ronaldo Cisneros, 87th), Dom Dwyer (Josef Martínez, 57th), Brooks Lennon (Edwin Mosquera, 67th).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith (Ruan, 58th); Wilder Cartagena (Andres Perea, 65th), Junior Urso (Jake Mulraney, 75th), Mauricio Pereyra, Facundo Torres; Ivan Angulo (Tesho Akindele, 75th), Ercan Kara (Benji Michel, 58th).

