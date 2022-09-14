Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Atlanta
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|3
|5
|
|Acuña Jr. dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.284
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Adrianza 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.125
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|5
|9
|
|Wade Jr. 1b-lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Villar ph-1b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Estrada 2b-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Calhoun dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Flores ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|González rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|c-Davis ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Bart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Atlanta
|013
|000
|001_5
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
a-flied out for Pederson in the 6th. b-walked for Calhoun in the 7th. c-walked for González in the 7th.
LOB_Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6. 2B_Harris II (25), d’Arnaud (20), Acuña Jr. (21), Yastrzemski (27). HR_Swanson (20), off Junis. RBIs_Grossman (18), Swanson 3 (87), Harris II (57), Pederson (63).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Olson); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Flores, Crawford). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Harris II, Bart, Calhoun.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Adrianza, Swanson, Olson; Adrianza, Swanson, Olson); San Francisco 1 (Villar, Crawford, Davis).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 18-5
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|100
|3.18
|Minter, H, 28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.10
|McHugh, H, 12
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.79
|Iglesias, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.54
|Jansen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.83
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 4-6
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|92
|4.15
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.38
|Waites
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|0.00
|Ortiz
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|36
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 1-0, García 1-0. WP_Wright.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:01. A_24,872 (41,915).
