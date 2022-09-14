Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 1:01 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
5
10
5
3
5

Acuña Jr. dh
5
1
2
0
0
1
.271

READ MORE
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 10 5 3 5
Acuña Jr. dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .271
Swanson ss 5 1 2 3 0 1 .284
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .280
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .240
d’Arnaud c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .269
Harris II cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .313
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .201
Grossman rf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .204
Adrianza 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .125
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 4 1 5 9
Wade Jr. 1b-lf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .191
Yastrzemski cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .211
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Pederson lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .268
a-Villar ph-1b-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Estrada 2b-lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .265
Calhoun dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
b-Flores ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .233
González rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .251
c-Davis ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .235
Bart c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Atlanta 013 000 001_5 10 0
San Francisco 100 000 000_1 4 0

a-flied out for Pederson in the 6th. b-walked for Calhoun in the 7th. c-walked for González in the 7th.

LOB_Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6. 2B_Harris II (25), d’Arnaud (20), Acuña Jr. (21), Yastrzemski (27). HR_Swanson (20), off Junis. RBIs_Grossman (18), Swanson 3 (87), Harris II (57), Pederson (63).

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders in both civilian and defense agencies are tackling that and more in our new ebook.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Olson); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Flores, Crawford). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Harris II, Bart, Calhoun.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Adrianza, Swanson, Olson; Adrianza, Swanson, Olson); San Francisco 1 (Villar, Crawford, Davis).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright, W, 18-5 5 1-3 3 1 1 3 4 100 3.18
Minter, H, 28 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.10
McHugh, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.79
Iglesias, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.54
Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 3.83
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis, L, 4-6 5 7 4 4 1 5 92 4.15
García 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.38
Waites 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 0.00
Ortiz 2 2 1 1 1 0 36 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 1-0, García 1-0. WP_Wright.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:01. A_24,872 (41,915).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories