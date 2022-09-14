Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Atlanta
San Francisco
ab
r
h
bi
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Wade Jr. 1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Villar ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Estrada 2b-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Calhoun dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Flores ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|González rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davis ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Atlanta
|013
|000
|001
|—
|5
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6. 2B_Harris II (25), d’Arnaud (20), Acuña Jr. (21), Yastrzemski (27). HR_Swanson (20).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright W,18-5
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Minter H,28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McHugh H,12
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Iglesias H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junis L,4-6
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Waites
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ortiz
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
Minter pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Junis pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP_Wright.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:01. A_24,872 (41,915).
