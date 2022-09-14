Trending:
Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 1:01 am
< a min read
      

Atlanta

San Francisco

ab
r
h
bi

Atlanta San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 29 1 4 1
Acuña Jr. dh 5 1 2 0 Wade Jr. 1b-lf 3 0 0 0
Swanson ss 5 1 2 3 Yastrzemski cf 4 1 1 0
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Pederson lf 2 0 1 1
d’Arnaud c 4 1 3 0 Villar ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Harris II cf 4 1 2 1 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 Estrada 2b-lf 3 0 1 0
Grossman rf 4 0 0 1 Calhoun dh 2 0 0 0
Adrianza 2b 2 1 0 0 Flores ph-dh 1 0 0 0
González rf 1 0 0 0
Davis ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Bart c 3 0 1 0
Atlanta 013 000 001 5
San Francisco 100 000 000 1

DP_Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6. 2B_Harris II (25), d’Arnaud (20), Acuña Jr. (21), Yastrzemski (27). HR_Swanson (20).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wright W,18-5 5 1-3 3 1 1 3 4
Minter H,28 1 0 0 0 1 2
McHugh H,12 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Iglesias H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Junis L,4-6 5 7 4 4 1 5
García 1 0 0 0 0 0
Waites 1 1 0 0 1 0
Ortiz 2 2 1 1 1 0

Minter pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Junis pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Wright.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:01. A_24,872 (41,915).

Top Stories