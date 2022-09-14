Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Atlanta San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 29 1 4 1 Acuña Jr. dh 5 1 2 0 Wade Jr. 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 5 1 2 3 Yastrzemski cf 4 1 1 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Pederson lf 2 0 1 1 d’Arnaud c 4 1 3 0 Villar ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Harris II cf 4 1 2 1 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 Estrada 2b-lf 3 0 1 0 Grossman rf 4 0 0 1 Calhoun dh 2 0 0 0 Adrianza 2b 2 1 0 0 Flores ph-dh 1 0 0 0 González rf 1 0 0 0 Davis ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Bart c 3 0 1 0

Atlanta 013 000 001 — 5 San Francisco 100 000 000 — 1

DP_Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6. 2B_Harris II (25), d’Arnaud (20), Acuña Jr. (21), Yastrzemski (27). HR_Swanson (20).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Wright W,18-5 5 1-3 3 1 1 3 4 Minter H,28 1 0 0 0 1 2 McHugh H,12 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Iglesias H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 2

San Francisco Junis L,4-6 5 7 4 4 1 5 García 1 0 0 0 0 0 Waites 1 1 0 0 1 0 Ortiz 2 2 1 1 1 0

Minter pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Junis pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Wright.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:01. A_24,872 (41,915).

