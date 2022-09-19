Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 5, Washington 2

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 10:22 pm
< a min read
      

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
2
9
2
1
12

Thomas rf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.253

READ MORE
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 9 2 1 12
Thomas rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253
Call lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .232
García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Meneses 1b 4 0 4 0 0 0 .325
Voit dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .264
Vargas 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .304
Abrams ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231
Adams c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .190
Robles cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .226
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 10 5 3 3
Acuña Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .271
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .279
Riley 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .278
Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .235
d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .273
Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .305
Contreras dh 3 0 1 1 0 2 .278
Rosario lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .207
Grissom 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Washington 000 020 000_2 9 1
Atlanta 100 300 10x_5 10 0

E_Adams (2). LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Vargas (10), Call (2), Olson (42), Acuña Jr. (24). HR_Riley (37), off Abbott; Rosario (5), off Cishek. RBIs_Robles (31), Call (11), Riley (92), d’Arnaud (55), Harris II (59), Contreras (42), Rosario (20). SB_Meneses (1). CS_Acuña Jr. (11). SF_Robles, Contreras.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Abrams, Adams, García 2); Atlanta 2 (Rosario, Olson). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 8.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

Runners moved up_Riley. GIDP_Call, Acuña Jr..

DP_Washington 1 (Vargas, García, Meneses); Atlanta 1 (Grissom, Olson).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Abbott, L, 0-3 4 6 4 4 2 0 69 4.85
Machado 2 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.83
Cishek 1 1 1 1 1 0 21 4.62
Thompson 1 2 0 0 0 2 22 2.60
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright, W, 19-5 6 8 2 2 1 7 88 3.18
Chavez, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.14
Iglesias, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.46
Jansen, S, 35-42 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.70

HBP_Cishek (Grissom).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:46. A_33,443 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|26 Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit...
9|26 Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference...
9|26 SECtember 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories