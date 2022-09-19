Atlanta 5, Washington 2

Washington
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|1
|12
|
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Call lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.264
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|10
|5
|3
|3
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Riley 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Grissom 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Washington
|000
|020
|000_2
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|300
|10x_5
|10
|0
E_Adams (2). LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Vargas (10), Call (2), Olson (42), Acuña Jr. (24). HR_Riley (37), off Abbott; Rosario (5), off Cishek. RBIs_Robles (31), Call (11), Riley (92), d’Arnaud (55), Harris II (59), Contreras (42), Rosario (20). SB_Meneses (1). CS_Acuña Jr. (11). SF_Robles, Contreras.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Abrams, Adams, García 2); Atlanta 2 (Rosario, Olson). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Riley. GIDP_Call, Acuña Jr..
DP_Washington 1 (Vargas, García, Meneses); Atlanta 1 (Grissom, Olson).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott, L, 0-3
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|0
|69
|4.85
|Machado
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.83
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.62
|Thompson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.60
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 19-5
|6
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|7
|88
|3.18
|Chavez, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.14
|Iglesias, H, 11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.46
|Jansen, S, 35-42
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.70
HBP_Cishek (Grissom).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:46. A_33,443 (41,084).
