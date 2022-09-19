Trending:
Sports News

Atlanta 5, Washington 2

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 10:22 pm
Washington

Atlanta

ab
r
h
bi

Washington Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 30 5 10 5
Thomas rf 3 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 3 0 1 0
Call lf 4 0 1 1 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0
García 2b 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 3 2 1 1
Meneses 1b 4 0 4 0 Olson 1b 4 1 2 0
Voit dh 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 1
Vargas 3b 4 1 2 0 Harris II cf 4 1 1 1
Abrams ss 4 1 1 0 Contreras dh 3 0 1 1
Adams c 4 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 1 2 1
Robles cf 3 0 0 1 Grissom 2b 2 0 0 0
Washington 000 020 000 2
Atlanta 100 300 10x 5

E_Adams (2). DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Vargas (10), Call (2), Olson (42), Acuña Jr. (24). HR_Riley (37), Rosario (5). SB_Meneses (1). SF_Robles (3), Contreras (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Abbott L,0-3 4 6 4 4 2 0
Machado 2 1 0 0 0 1
Cishek 1 1 1 1 1 0
Thompson 1 2 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Wright W,19-5 6 8 2 2 1 7
Chavez H,9 1 0 0 0 0 2
Iglesias H,11 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jansen S,35-42 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Cishek (Grissom).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:46. A_33,443 (41,084).

Top Stories