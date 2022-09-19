Atlanta 5, Washington 2

Washington
Atlanta
ab
r
h
bi
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|10
|5
|
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Call lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Grissom 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|100
|300
|10x
|—
|5
E_Adams (2). DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Vargas (10), Call (2), Olson (42), Acuña Jr. (24). HR_Riley (37), Rosario (5). SB_Meneses (1). SF_Robles (3), Contreras (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Abbott L,0-3
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Machado
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Thompson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright W,19-5
|6
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Chavez H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias H,11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen S,35-42
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Cishek (Grissom).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:46. A_33,443 (41,084).
