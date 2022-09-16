Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 10:55 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia

Atlanta

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset...

READ MORE

Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 31 7 7 7
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 1 2
Bohm 1b 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0
Harper dh 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 3 1 1 0
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Segura 2b 3 1 1 1 d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 0
Stott ss 3 0 0 0 Contreras dh 4 2 3 2
Vierling cf 4 0 1 0 Harris II cf 4 1 1 1
Muñoz 3b 3 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 2
Marsh ph 1 0 0 0 Grossman lf 1 0 0 0
Guthrie rf 3 0 2 0 Rosario ph 1 1 0 0
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 110 000 2
Atlanta 000 100 06x 7

LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (37), Albies (16). HR_Schwarber (39), Segura (10), Contreras (18), Acuña Jr. (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Suárez 6 2 1 1 3 4
Alvarado H,19 1 0 0 0 0 2
Domínguez L,6-5 BS,9-11 2-3 3 5 5 2 1
Nelson 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Atlanta
Fried 6 4 2 2 3 4
McHugh 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Lee 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chavez W,3-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 1

Lee pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

WP_Nelson.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, John Tumpane; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:15. A_42,578 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|23 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
9|23 How to Manage Google Calendar Like a...
9|23 Industry Insider: A Member Briefing...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories