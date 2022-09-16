Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia
Atlanta
ab
r
h
bi
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bohm 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Muñoz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Marsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guthrie rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rosario ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|06x
|—
|7
LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (37), Albies (16). HR_Schwarber (39), Segura (10), Contreras (18), Acuña Jr. (12).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Alvarado H,19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Domínguez L,6-5 BS,9-11
|
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Nelson
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|McHugh
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez W,3-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Lee pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, John Tumpane; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:15. A_42,578 (41,084).
