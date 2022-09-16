Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
2
6
2
3
5
Schwarber lf
4
1
1
1
0
1
.214
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|5
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.269
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Contreras dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.309
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Grossman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|a-Rosario ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Philadelphia
|000
|110
|000_2
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|06x_7
|7
|0
a-walked for Grossman in the 8th. b-lined out for Muñoz in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (37), Albies (16). HR_Schwarber (39), off Fried; Segura (10), off Fried; Contreras (18), off Suárez; Acuña Jr. (12), off Domínguez. RBIs_Schwarber (81), Segura (30), Contreras 2 (40), Acuña Jr. 2 (41), Harris II (58), Albies 2 (35). CS_Stott (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Schwarber, Marsh); Atlanta 2 (Rosario, Olson). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Atlanta 3 for 6.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|91
|3.53
|Alvarado, H, 19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.57
|Domínguez, L, 6-5, BS, 9-11
|
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|28
|2.51
|Nelson
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.74
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|110
|2.52
|McHugh
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.76
|Lee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.53
|Chavez, W, 3-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.03
|Iglesias
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.51
Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 2-2, Lee 1-0. WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, John Tumpane; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:15. A_42,578 (41,084).
