Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 3 5 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .214 Bohm 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .287 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Segura 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .286 Stott ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235 Vierling cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Muñoz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211 b-Marsh ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Guthrie rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .444

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 7 7 5 8 Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .269 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Riley 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .278 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .267 Contreras dh 4 2 3 2 0 1 .279 Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .309 Albies 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .244 Grossman lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .225 a-Rosario ph 1 1 0 0 1 1 .204 Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .127

Philadelphia 000 110 000_2 6 0 Atlanta 000 100 06x_7 7 0

a-walked for Grossman in the 8th. b-lined out for Muñoz in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (37), Albies (16). HR_Schwarber (39), off Fried; Segura (10), off Fried; Contreras (18), off Suárez; Acuña Jr. (12), off Domínguez. RBIs_Schwarber (81), Segura (30), Contreras 2 (40), Acuña Jr. 2 (41), Harris II (58), Albies 2 (35). CS_Stott (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Schwarber, Marsh); Atlanta 2 (Rosario, Olson). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Atlanta 3 for 6.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez 6 2 1 1 3 4 91 3.53 Alvarado, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.57 Domínguez, L, 6-5, BS, 9-11 2-3 3 5 5 2 1 28 2.51 Nelson 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 4.74

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried 6 4 2 2 3 4 110 2.52 McHugh 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.76 Lee 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.53 Chavez, W, 3-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.03 Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.51

Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 2-2, Lee 1-0. WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, John Tumpane; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:15. A_42,578 (41,084).

