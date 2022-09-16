Trending:
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 10:55 pm
Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
2
6
2
3
5

Schwarber lf
4
1
1
1
0
1
.214

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 3 5
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .214
Bohm 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .287
Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Segura 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .286
Stott ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235
Vierling cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Muñoz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211
b-Marsh ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Guthrie rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .444
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 7 7 5 8
Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .269
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Riley 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .278
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .267
Contreras dh 4 2 3 2 0 1 .279
Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .309
Albies 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .244
Grossman lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .225
a-Rosario ph 1 1 0 0 1 1 .204
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .127
Philadelphia 000 110 000_2 6 0
Atlanta 000 100 06x_7 7 0

a-walked for Grossman in the 8th. b-lined out for Muñoz in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (37), Albies (16). HR_Schwarber (39), off Fried; Segura (10), off Fried; Contreras (18), off Suárez; Acuña Jr. (12), off Domínguez. RBIs_Schwarber (81), Segura (30), Contreras 2 (40), Acuña Jr. 2 (41), Harris II (58), Albies 2 (35). CS_Stott (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Schwarber, Marsh); Atlanta 2 (Rosario, Olson). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Atlanta 3 for 6.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez 6 2 1 1 3 4 91 3.53
Alvarado, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.57
Domínguez, L, 6-5, BS, 9-11 2-3 3 5 5 2 1 28 2.51
Nelson 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 4.74
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried 6 4 2 2 3 4 110 2.52
McHugh 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.76
Lee 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.53
Chavez, W, 3-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.03
Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.51

Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 2-2, Lee 1-0. WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, John Tumpane; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:15. A_42,578 (41,084).

Top Stories