Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7

Atlanta
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|8
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|10
|7
|
|Swanson ss
|6
|1
|3
|3
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Guthrie pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Muñoz pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Harper dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Heredia pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Grissom 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stott ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Realmuto ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Atlanta
|210
|200
|010
|02
|—
|8
|Philadelphia
|301
|020
|000
|01
|—
|7
E_Grissom (4). DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_d’Arnaud (23), Olson (43), Rosario (11), Hoskins 2 (33), Marsh (5). HR_Swanson (22), Schwarber 2 (42). SB_Harris II (19), Guthrie (1). SF_Harper (6), Bohm (10).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|4
|Chavez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Iglesias
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stephens W,3-2
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|9
|Nelson H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado H,20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robertson BS,6-9
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Domínguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Eflin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bellatti L,4-4
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
WP_Gibson, Robertson.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_4:09. A_32,090 (42,792).
