Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7

The Associated Press
September 25, 2022 7:46 pm
Atlanta

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 8 11 7 Totals 39 7 10 7
Swanson ss 6 1 3 3 Schwarber lf 3 3 2 2
Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 Guthrie pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Riley 3b 6 0 1 0 Maton ph 1 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 5 1 2 1 Hoskins 1b 5 2 2 0
Olson 1b 5 0 1 1 Muñoz pr-3b 0 0 0 0
Contreras dh 4 1 0 0 Harper dh 2 1 0 1
Heredia pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Bohm 3b-1b 4 0 2 2
Rosario lf 4 2 2 0 Segura 2b 4 0 0 1
Grissom 2b 3 0 0 0 Marsh cf 5 1 3 0
Acuña Jr. ph-rf 1 1 1 1 Stott ss 5 0 0 0
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 Vierling rf-lf 5 0 0 0
Arcia 2b 1 0 0 0 Stubbs c 3 0 0 0
Realmuto ph-c 2 0 1 1
Atlanta 210 200 010 02 8
Philadelphia 301 020 000 01 7

E_Grissom (4). DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_d’Arnaud (23), Olson (43), Rosario (11), Hoskins 2 (33), Marsh (5). HR_Swanson (22), Schwarber 2 (42). SB_Harris II (19), Guthrie (1). SF_Harper (6), Bohm (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Morton 4 2-3 6 6 6 3 4
Chavez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Lee 1 0 0 0 0 3
Iglesias 1 2 0 0 0 0
Jansen 1 0 0 0 1 1
Stephens W,3-2 2 1 1 0 1 3
Philadelphia
Gibson 5 7 5 5 2 9
Nelson H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarado H,20 1 0 0 0 0 3
Robertson BS,6-9 1 1 1 1 2 2
Domínguez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Eflin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bellatti L,4-4 1 3 2 1 0 0

WP_Gibson, Robertson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_4:09. A_32,090 (42,792).

