Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|8
|11
|7
|5
|17
|
|Swanson ss
|6
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.281
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.305
|Riley 3b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.278
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.233
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|3-Heredia pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Rosario lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Grissom 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|a-Acuña Jr. ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Arcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|10
|7
|5
|12
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.214
|1-Guthrie pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.438
|c-Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|2-Muñoz pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Harper dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.287
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.291
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Marsh cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Stott ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Vierling rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|b-Realmuto ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Atlanta
|210
|200
|010
|02_8
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|301
|020
|000
|01_7
|10
|0
a-intentionally walked for Grissom in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Stubbs in the 9th. c-struck out for Guthrie in the 11th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th. 2-ran for Hoskins in the 10th. 3-ran for Contreras in the 11th.
E_Grissom (4). LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_d’Arnaud (23), Olson (43), Rosario (11), Hoskins 2 (33), Marsh (5). HR_Swanson (22), off Gibson; Schwarber 2 (42), off Morton. RBIs_d’Arnaud (58), Olson (92), Swanson 3 (92), Acuña Jr. (47), Harris II (62), Schwarber 2 (87), Bohm 2 (70), Segura (31), Harper (61), Realmuto (82). SB_Harris II (19), Guthrie (1). CS_Segura (5), Harris II (2). SF_Harper, Bohm.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Contreras 2, Riley, Grossman 2); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Marsh). RISP_Atlanta 6 for 14; Philadelphia 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Grossman, Rosario, Vierling. GIDP_Segura.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Arcia, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|4
|102
|4.29
|Chavez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.23
|Lee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.30
|Iglesias
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.42
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.51
|Stephens, W, 3-2
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|25
|3.42
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|9
|90
|4.84
|Nelson, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.61
|Alvarado, H, 20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.33
|Robertson, BS, 6-9
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|21
|2.95
|Domínguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.76
|Eflin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.03
|Bellatti, L, 4-4
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.27
Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-0. IBB_off Robertson (Acuña Jr.), off Stephens (Harper). WP_Gibson, Robertson.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_4:09. A_32,090 (42,792).
