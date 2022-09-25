Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7

Atlanta

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 8 11 7 5 17 Swanson ss 6 1 3 3 0 2 .281 Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 2 1 .305 Riley 3b 6 0 1 0 0 4 .278 d’Arnaud c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .273 Olson 1b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .233 Contreras dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .276 3-Heredia pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .127 Rosario lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .213 Grissom 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .290 a-Acuña Jr. ph-rf 1 1 1 1 1 0 .272 Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Arcia 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 10 7 5 12 Schwarber lf 3 3 2 2 2 1 .214 1-Guthrie pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .438 c-Maton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Hoskins 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .251 2-Muñoz pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Harper dh 2 1 0 1 2 1 .287 Bohm 3b-1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .291 Segura 2b 4 0 0 1 1 1 .276 Marsh cf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .297 Stott ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Vierling rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Stubbs c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276 b-Realmuto ph-c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .277

Atlanta 210 200 010 02_8 11 1 Philadelphia 301 020 000 01_7 10 0

a-intentionally walked for Grissom in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Stubbs in the 9th. c-struck out for Guthrie in the 11th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th. 2-ran for Hoskins in the 10th. 3-ran for Contreras in the 11th.

E_Grissom (4). LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_d’Arnaud (23), Olson (43), Rosario (11), Hoskins 2 (33), Marsh (5). HR_Swanson (22), off Gibson; Schwarber 2 (42), off Morton. RBIs_d’Arnaud (58), Olson (92), Swanson 3 (92), Acuña Jr. (47), Harris II (62), Schwarber 2 (87), Bohm 2 (70), Segura (31), Harper (61), Realmuto (82). SB_Harris II (19), Guthrie (1). CS_Segura (5), Harris II (2). SF_Harper, Bohm.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Contreras 2, Riley, Grossman 2); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Marsh). RISP_Atlanta 6 for 14; Philadelphia 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Grossman, Rosario, Vierling. GIDP_Segura.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Arcia, Olson).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 4 2-3 6 6 6 3 4 102 4.29 Chavez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.23 Lee 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.30 Iglesias 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 0.42 Jansen 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.51 Stephens, W, 3-2 2 1 1 0 1 3 25 3.42

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson 5 7 5 5 2 9 90 4.84 Nelson, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.61 Alvarado, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.33 Robertson, BS, 6-9 1 1 1 1 2 2 21 2.95 Domínguez 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.76 Eflin 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.03 Bellatti, L, 4-4 1 3 2 1 0 0 17 3.27

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-0. IBB_off Robertson (Acuña Jr.), off Stephens (Harper). WP_Gibson, Robertson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_4:09. A_32,090 (42,792).

