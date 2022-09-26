Trending:
Atlanta 8, Washington 0

September 26, 2022 9:46 pm
Atlanta

Washington

ab
r
h
bi

Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 8 6 7 Totals 31 0 6 0
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 Thomas rf 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 5 0 0 0 Abrams ss 4 0 1 0
Riley 3b 1 2 0 0 Meneses 1b 3 0 1 0
Harris II cf 4 1 1 0 Voit dh 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 2 1 1 3 Hernández lf 4 0 0 0
Contreras c 1 0 0 0 García 2b 3 0 2 0
Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 Vargas 3b 3 0 1 0
Ozuna dh 4 2 2 2 Robles cf 3 0 0 0
Arcia 2b 4 1 1 2 Adams c 3 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 215 000 8
Washington 000 000 000 0

E_Meneses (4). DP_Atlanta 2, Washington 2. LOB_Atlanta 3, Washington 5. 2B_Ozuna (17), García (21). HR_Olson (29), Ozuna (22), Arcia (8). SB_Harris II (20). SF_Olson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Elder W,2-3 9 6 0 0 1 6
Washington
Abbott L,0-4 5 3 5 4 3 7
Machado 1 2 3 0 0 0
Weems 1 0 0 0 1 0
Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 0
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 1

Abbott pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Abbott (Riley), Machado (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:24. A_24,684 (41,339).

Top Stories