Atlanta 8, Washington 0

Atlanta
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|8
|6
|7
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|215
|000
|—
|8
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Meneses (4). DP_Atlanta 2, Washington 2. LOB_Atlanta 3, Washington 5. 2B_Ozuna (17), García (21). HR_Olson (29), Ozuna (22), Arcia (8). SB_Harris II (20). SF_Olson (4).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Elder W,2-3
|9
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Abbott L,0-4
|5
|
|3
|5
|4
|3
|7
|Machado
|1
|
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Weems
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Abbott pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Abbott (Riley), Machado (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:24. A_24,684 (41,339).
