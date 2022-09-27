Trending:
Atlanta 8, Washington 2

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 10:12 pm
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 10 7 3 8
Acuña Jr. rf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .270
Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .278
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .276
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .234
Harris II cf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .306
Contreras c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .278
Rosario lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .215
Ozuna dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .222
Arcia 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 1 11
Thomas rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Abrams ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .241
Meneses 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .326
Voit dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .243
Call lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .244
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Vargas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .293
Robles cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .227
Barrera c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Atlanta 000 222 110_8 10 0
Washington 110 000 000_2 6 1

E_Abrams (8). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 5. 2B_Rosario (12), Voit 2 (4). 3B_Harris II (3). HR_Arcia (9), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (14), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (15), off Thompson; Robles (6), off Muller. RBIs_Harris II 2 (64), Arcia (29), Acuña Jr. 2 (49), Rosario 2 (22), Voit (17), Robles (32). SB_Abrams (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Arcia, Contreras, Ozuna, Harris II); Washington 3 (Call 3). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 4.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Muller 4 2-3 6 2 2 1 4 86 8.03
McHugh, W, 3-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.69
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.05
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.19
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.32
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino, L, 0-8 5 5 4 4 0 5 72 4.30
Weems 1 3 2 2 0 1 22 5.77
Thompson 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 2.75
Ramírez 1 1 1 0 1 0 22 3.06
Machado 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 3.58

Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 1-0. WP_Ramírez.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:47. A_23,281 (41,339).

Top Stories