Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
8
10
7
3
8
Acuña Jr. rf
5
2
2
2
0
2
.270
E_Abrams (8). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 5. 2B_Rosario (12), Voit 2 (4). 3B_Harris II (3). HR_Arcia (9), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (14), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (15), off Thompson; Robles (6), off Muller. RBIs_Harris II 2 (64), Arcia (29), Acuña Jr. 2 (49), Rosario 2 (22), Voit (17), Robles (32). SB_Abrams (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Arcia, Contreras, Ozuna, Harris II); Washington 3 (Call 3). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 4.
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|86
|8.03
|McHugh, W, 3-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.69
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.05
|Chavez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.19
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.32
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, L, 0-8
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|5
|72
|4.30
|Weems
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|5.77
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.75
|Ramírez
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.06
|Machado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|3.58
Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 1-0. WP_Ramírez.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:47. A_23,281 (41,339).
Copyright
