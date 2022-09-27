Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 10:12 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta

Washington

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud...

READ MORE

Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 10 7 Totals 33 2 6 2
Acuña Jr. rf 5 2 2 2 Thomas rf 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 Abrams ss 4 1 0 0
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Meneses 1b 3 0 1 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 Voit dh 4 0 2 1
Harris II cf 5 2 2 2 Call lf 4 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 1 2 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0
Rosario lf 4 0 1 2 Vargas 3b 4 0 1 0
Ozuna dh 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 1 1 1
Arcia 2b 4 1 1 1 Barrera c 3 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 222 110 8
Washington 110 000 000 2

E_Abrams (8). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 5. 2B_Rosario (12), Voit 2 (4). 3B_Harris II (3). HR_Arcia (9), Acuña Jr. 2 (15), Robles (6). SB_Abrams (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Muller 4 2-3 6 2 2 1 4
McHugh W,3-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Washington
Espino L,0-8 5 5 4 4 0 5
Weems 1 3 2 2 0 1
Thompson 1 1 1 1 0 0
Ramírez 1 1 1 0 1 0
Machado 1 0 0 0 2 2

WP_Ramírez.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

        Insight by Pegasystems: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and guest Lily Zeleke, acting DCIO for information enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO with the Department of Defense will discuss software modernization strategy at the Department of Defense.

T_2:47. A_23,281 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|4 Colorado Digital Government Summit
10|4 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|4 Zscaler Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories