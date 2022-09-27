Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Atlanta
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Harris II cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Call lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arcia 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|222
|110
|—
|8
|Washington
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Abrams (8). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 5. 2B_Rosario (12), Voit 2 (4). 3B_Harris II (3). HR_Arcia (9), Acuña Jr. 2 (15), Robles (6). SB_Abrams (5).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Muller
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|McHugh W,3-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chavez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino L,0-8
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Weems
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ramírez
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Machado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
WP_Ramírez.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:47. A_23,281 (41,339).
