Atlanta United brings shutout streak into matchup with the New England Revolution

Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +126, Atlanta United FC +176, Draw +276; over/under is 3.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United comes into a matchup against the New England Revolution after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Revolution are 6-9-9 in Eastern Conference play. The Revolution are 3-0-0 when they record more than two goals.

United is 7-8-9 in conference play. United is 2-8-1 when it scores only one goal.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gustavo Bou has seven goals and two assists for the Revolution. Carles Gil has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Juan Sanchez has scored six goals for United. Brooks Lennon has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

United: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 6.3 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Ismael Tajouri (injured), Jacob Jackson (injured).

United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Matheus Rossetto (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

