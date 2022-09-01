Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3316.673—x-Southern Maryland2920.5924Staten Island2129.42012½Long Island2030.40013½York2030.40013½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3317.660—Kentucky2425.4908½Lexington2424.5008High Point2228.44011Charleston2128.42911½
___
High Point at Gastonia, ppd.
York 3, Staten Island 2
Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game
Southern Maryland 4, Charleston 0, 2nd game
Lexington 5, Kentucky 1
Long Island 7, Lancaster 6
Lexington 17, Kentucky 16, 11 innings
Gastonia 2, High Point 0, 1st game
High Point 8, Gastonia 7, 2nd game
Staten Island 15, York 13
Southern Maryland 8, Charleston 4
Lancaster 12, Long Island 3
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
