Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 10:00 am
All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 33 16 .673
x-Southern Maryland 29 20 .592 4
Staten Island 21 29 .420 12½
Long Island 20 30 .400 13½
York 20 30 .400 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 33 17 .660
Kentucky 24 25 .490
Lexington 24 24 .500 8
High Point 22 28 .440 11
Charleston 21 28 .429 11½

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, ppd.

York 3, Staten Island 2

Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game

Southern Maryland 4, Charleston 0, 2nd game

Lexington 5, Kentucky 1

Long Island 7, Lancaster 6

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington 17, Kentucky 16, 11 innings

Gastonia 2, High Point 0, 1st game

High Point 8, Gastonia 7, 2nd game

Staten Island 15, York 13

Southern Maryland 8, Charleston 4

Lancaster 12, Long Island 3

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

