Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 11:25 pm
Wednesday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 33 17 .660
x-Southern Maryland 29 21 .580 4
Staten Island 22 29 .431 11½
Long Island 21 30 .412 12½
York 20 31 .392 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 33 18 .647
Kentucky 25 25 .500
Lexington 24 25 .490 8
High Point 23 28 .451 10
Charleston 22 28 .440 10½

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington 17, Kentucky 16, 11 innings

Gastonia 2, High Point 0, 1st game

High Point 8, Gastonia 7, 2nd game

Staten Island 15, York 13

Southern Maryland 8, Charleston 4

Lancaster 12, Long Island 3

Thursday’s Games

High Point 3, Gastonia 2

Staten Island 7, York 6

Charleston 9, Southern Maryland 4

Kentucky 10, Lexington 3

Long Island 6, Lancaster 3

Friday’s Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

