Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3317.660—x-Southern Maryland2921.5804Staten Island2229.43111½Long Island2130.41212½York2031.39213½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3318.647—Kentucky2525.5007½Lexington2425.4908High Point2328.45110Charleston2228.44010½
___
Thursday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|29
|21
|.580
|4
|Staten Island
|22
|29
|.431
|11½
|Long Island
|21
|30
|.412
|12½
|York
|20
|31
|.392
|13½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|Kentucky
|25
|25
|.500
|7½
|Lexington
|24
|25
|.490
|8
|High Point
|23
|28
|.451
|10
|Charleston
|22
|28
|.440
|10½
___
High Point 3, Gastonia 2
Staten Island 7, York 6
Charleston 9, Southern Maryland 4
Kentucky 10, Lexington 3
Long Island 6, Lancaster 3
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.