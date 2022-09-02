On Air: Leaders & Legends
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 12:00 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3317.660—x-Southern Maryland2921.5804Staten Island2229.43111½Long Island2130.41212½York2031.39213½

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3318.647—Kentucky2525.5007½Lexington2425.4908High Point2328.45110Charleston2228.44010½

___

Thursday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 33 17 .660
x-Southern Maryland 29 21 .580 4
Staten Island 22 29 .431 11½
Long Island 21 30 .412 12½
York 20 31 .392 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 33 18 .647
Kentucky 25 25 .500
Lexington 24 25 .490 8
High Point 23 28 .451 10
Charleston 22 28 .440 10½

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point 3, Gastonia 2

Staten Island 7, York 6

Charleston 9, Southern Maryland 4

Kentucky 10, Lexington 3

Long Island 6, Lancaster 3

Friday’s Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

