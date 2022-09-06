Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3518.660—x-Southern Maryland3023.5665Staten Island2430.44411½Long Island2232.40713½York2034.37015½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3420.630—Kentucky2726.5096½High Point2628.4818Lexington2628.4818Charleston2429.4539½
___
___
Charleston 5, Lexington 4
Lancaster 3, Southen Maryland 0
Staten Island 6, Long Island 2
High Point 12, York 2
Kentucky 5, Gastonia 4
Long Island at York, ppd.
Lexington at Charleston, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 2, 5 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
