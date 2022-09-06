Atlantic League Glance

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3518.660—x-Southern Maryland3023.5665Staten Island2430.44411½Long Island2232.40713½York2034.37015½

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3420.630—Kentucky2726.5096½High Point2628.4818Lexington2628.4818Charleston2429.4539½

___

Sunday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 35 18 .660
x-Southern Maryland 30 23 .566 5
Staten Island 24 30 .444 11½
Long Island 22 32 .407 13½
York 20 34 .370 15½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 34 20 .630
Kentucky 27 26 .509
High Point 26 28 .481 8
Lexington 26 28 .481 8
Charleston 24 29 .453

___

Sunday’s Games

Charleston 5, Lexington 4

Lancaster 3, Southen Maryland 0

Staten Island 6, Long Island 2

High Point 12, York 2

Kentucky 5, Gastonia 4

Monday’s Games

Long Island at York, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington at Charleston, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Long Island at York, 2, 5 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

