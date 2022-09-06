Trending:
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 11:13 pm
< a min read
      

___

Sunday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 36 18 .667
x-Southern Maryland 30 23 .566
Staten Island 24 30 .444 12
Long Island 23 32 .418 13½
York 20 35 .364 16½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 35 20 .636
Kentucky 27 27 .500
Lexington 26 27 .491 8
High Point 26 29 .473 9
Charleston 24 30 .444 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Charleston 5, Lexington 4

Lancaster 3, Southen Maryland 0

Staten Island 6, Long Island 2

High Point 12, York 2

Kentucky 5, Gastonia 4

Monday’s Games

Long Island at York, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington 3, Charleston 1

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, ppd.

Long Island 7, York 1

Lancaster 7, High Point 5

Gastonia 5, Kentucky 2

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Long Island at York, 2, 5 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

