Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
September 8, 2022 12:12 am
___

Tuesday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 36 19 .655
x-Southern Maryland 31 24 .564 5
Staten Island 25 31 .446 11½
Long Island 24 33 .421 13
York 21 36 .368 16
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 36 20 .643
Lexington 28 27 .509
Kentucky 27 28 .491
High Point 27 29 .482 9
Charleston 24 32 .429 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington 3, Charleston 1

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, ppd.

Long Island 7, York 1

Lancaster 7, High Point 5

Gastonia 5, Kentucky 2

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia 6, Kentucky 3

Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0, 1st game

Southern Maryland 2, Staten Island 0, 2nd game

York 6, Long Island 3, 1st game

Long Island 8, York 3, 2nd game

Lexington 7, Charleston 2, 1st game

Lexington 3, Charleston 1, 2nd game

High Point 5, Lancaster 1

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

