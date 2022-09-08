Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3619.655—x-Southern Maryland3124.5645Staten Island2531.44611½Long Island2433.42113York2136.36816
Wednesday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|31
|24
|.564
|5
|Staten Island
|25
|31
|.446
|11½
|Long Island
|24
|33
|.421
|13
|York
|21
|36
|.368
|16
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Lexington
|28
|27
|.509
|7½
|Kentucky
|27
|28
|.491
|8½
|High Point
|27
|29
|.482
|9
|Charleston
|24
|32
|.429
|12
Gastonia 6, Kentucky 3
Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0, 1st game
Southern Maryland 2, Staten Island 0, 2nd game
York 6, Long Island 3, 1st game
Long Island 8, York 3, 2nd game
Lexington 7, Charleston 2, 1st game
Lexington 3, Charleston 1, 2nd game
High Point 5, Lancaster 1
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
