Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3620.643—x-Southern Maryland3224.5714Staten Island2532.43911½Long Island2533.43112York2137.36216
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3720.649—Lexington2927.5187½High Point2829.4919Kentucky2729.4829½Charleston2433.42113
___
___
Gastonia 6, Kentucky 3
Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0, 1st game
Southern Maryland 2, Staten Island 0, 2nd game
York 6, Long Island 3, 1st game
Long Island 8, York 3, 2nd game
Lexington 7, Charleston 2, 1st game
Lexington 3, Charleston 1, 2nd game
High Point 5, Lancaster 1
Southern Maryland 11, Staten Island 0
Long Island 13, York 8
Lexington 7, Charleston 3
High Point 6, Lancaster 5
Gastonia 9, Kentucky 4
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
