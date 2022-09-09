On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3620.643—x-Southern Maryland3224.5714Staten Island2532.43911½Long Island2533.43112York2137.36216

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3720.649—Lexington2927.5187½High Point2829.4919Kentucky2729.4829½Charleston2433.42113

___

Wednesday’s Games

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share...

READ MORE

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 36 20 .643
x-Southern Maryland 32 24 .571 4
Staten Island 25 32 .439 11½
Long Island 25 33 .431 12
York 21 37 .362 16
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 37 20 .649
Lexington 29 27 .518
High Point 28 29 .491 9
Kentucky 27 29 .482
Charleston 24 33 .421 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia 6, Kentucky 3

Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0, 1st game

Southern Maryland 2, Staten Island 0, 2nd game

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders in both civilian and defense agencies are tackling that and more in our new ebook.

York 6, Long Island 3, 1st game

Long Island 8, York 3, 2nd game

Lexington 7, Charleston 2, 1st game

Lexington 3, Charleston 1, 2nd game

High Point 5, Lancaster 1

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland 11, Staten Island 0

Long Island 13, York 8

Lexington 7, Charleston 3

        Read more: Sports News

High Point 6, Lancaster 5

Gastonia 9, Kentucky 4

Friday’s Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Saturday’s Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|15 Intelligence & National Security...
9|15 New and Updated: Top 20 Cyber Attacks...
9|15 Top 10 Things You Didn't Know...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories