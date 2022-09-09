Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3720.649—x-Southern Maryland3225.5615Staten Island2632.44811½Long Island2534.42413York2237.37316
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3820.655—Lexington2928.5098½High Point2929.5009Kentucky2730.47410½Charleston2434.41414
___
Wednesday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|32
|25
|.561
|5
|Staten Island
|26
|32
|.448
|11½
|Long Island
|25
|34
|.424
|13
|York
|22
|37
|.373
|16
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|38
|20
|.655
|—
|Lexington
|29
|28
|.509
|8½
|High Point
|29
|29
|.500
|9
|Kentucky
|27
|30
|.474
|10½
|Charleston
|24
|34
|.414
|14
___
Gastonia 6, Kentucky 3
Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0, 1st game
Southern Maryland 2, Staten Island 0, 2nd game
York 6, Long Island 3, 1st game
Long Island 8, York 3, 2nd game
Lexington 7, Charleston 2, 1st game
Lexington 3, Charleston 1, 2nd game
High Point 5, Lancaster 1
Southern Maryland 11, Staten Island 0
Long Island 13, York 8
Lexington 7, Charleston 3
High Point 6, Lancaster 5
Gastonia 9, Kentucky 4
Gastonia 12, Lexington 0
York 9, Southern Maryland 2
Lancaster 6, Charleston 2
Staten Island 6, Long Island 4
High Point 12, Kentucky 3
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 2 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.