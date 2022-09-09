On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 11:33 pm
< a min read
      

___

Wednesday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 37 20 .649
x-Southern Maryland 32 25 .561 5
Staten Island 26 32 .448 11½
Long Island 25 34 .424 13
York 22 37 .373 16
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 38 20 .655
Lexington 29 28 .509
High Point 29 29 .500 9
Kentucky 27 30 .474 10½
Charleston 24 34 .414 14

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia 6, Kentucky 3

Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0, 1st game

Southern Maryland 2, Staten Island 0, 2nd game

York 6, Long Island 3, 1st game

Long Island 8, York 3, 2nd game

Lexington 7, Charleston 2, 1st game

Lexington 3, Charleston 1, 2nd game

High Point 5, Lancaster 1

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland 11, Staten Island 0

Long Island 13, York 8

Lexington 7, Charleston 3

High Point 6, Lancaster 5

Gastonia 9, Kentucky 4

Friday’s Games

Gastonia 12, Lexington 0

York 9, Southern Maryland 2

Lancaster 6, Charleston 2

Staten Island 6, Long Island 4

High Point 12, Kentucky 3

Saturday’s Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 2 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

