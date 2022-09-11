Trending:
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
September 11, 2022 9:59 pm
All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 39 20 .661 —
x-Southern Maryland 33 26 .559 6
Staten Island 28 32 .467 11½
Long Island 25 36 .410 15
York 23 38 .377 17

South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 39 20 .650 —
Lexington 30 29 .508 8½
High Point 30 30 .500 8
Kentucky 28 31 .475 10½
Charleston 24 36 .400 15

Saturday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 39 20 .661
x-Southern Maryland 33 26 .559 6
Staten Island 28 32 .467 11½
Long Island 25 36 .410 15
York 23 38 .377 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 39 20 .650
Lexington 30 29 .508
High Point 30 30 .500 8
Kentucky 28 31 .475 10½
Charleston 24 36 .400 15

Saturday’s Games

Lexington at Gastonia, ppd.

York 5, Southern Maryland 4

Lancaster 2, Charleston 0

Staten Island 16, Long Island 6

High Point 14, Kentucky 2

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island 7, Long Island 3

Southern Maryland 7, York 2

Kentucky 9, High Point 7

Lexington 7, Gastonia 6, 1st game

Gastonia 4, Lexington 3, 2nd game

Lancaster 12, Charleston 1

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

