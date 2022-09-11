Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3920.661—x-Southern Maryland3326.5596Staten Island2832.46711½Long Island2536.41015York2338.37717
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3920.650—Lexington3029.5088½High Point3030.5008Kentucky2831.47510½Charleston2436.40015
___
Saturday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|39
|20
|.661
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|33
|26
|.559
|6
|Staten Island
|28
|32
|.467
|11½
|Long Island
|25
|36
|.410
|15
|York
|23
|38
|.377
|17
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|39
|20
|.650
|—
|Lexington
|30
|29
|.508
|8½
|High Point
|30
|30
|.500
|8
|Kentucky
|28
|31
|.475
|10½
|Charleston
|24
|36
|.400
|15
___
Lexington at Gastonia, ppd.
York 5, Southern Maryland 4
Lancaster 2, Charleston 0
Staten Island 16, Long Island 6
High Point 14, Kentucky 2
Staten Island 7, Long Island 3
Southern Maryland 7, York 2
Kentucky 9, High Point 7
Lexington 7, Gastonia 6, 1st game
Gastonia 4, Lexington 3, 2nd game
Lancaster 12, Charleston 1
No Games Scheduled
Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.