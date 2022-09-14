Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster4020.667—x-Southern Maryland3327.5507Staten Island2932.47511½Long Island2636.41915York2339.37118
Sunday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|40
|20
|.667
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|33
|27
|.550
|7
|Staten Island
|29
|32
|.475
|11½
|Long Island
|26
|36
|.419
|15
|York
|23
|39
|.371
|18
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|40
|21
|.656
|—
|Lexington
|31
|29
|.517
|8
|High Point
|30
|31
|.492
|10
|Kentucky
|28
|32
|.467
|11½
|Charleston
|24
|37
|.493
|16
Staten Island 7, Long Island 3
Southern Maryland 7, York 2
Kentucky 9, High Point 7
Lexington 7, Gastonia 6, 1st game
Gastonia 4, Lexington 3, 2nd game
Lancaster 12, Charleston 1
No Games Scheduled
Staten Island 4, Kentucky 1
Lancaster 10, York 4
Lexington 17, Charleston 16, 13 innings
Long Island 11, Southern Maryland 8
Gastonia 10, High Point 3
Charleston at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
