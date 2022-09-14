Trending:
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 12:33 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 40 20 .667
x-Southern Maryland 33 27 .550 7
Staten Island 29 32 .475 11½
Long Island 26 36 .419 15
York 23 39 .371 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 40 21 .656
Lexington 31 29 .517 8
High Point 30 31 .492 10
Kentucky 28 32 .467 11½
Charleston 24 37 .493 16

___

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island 7, Long Island 3

Southern Maryland 7, York 2

Kentucky 9, High Point 7

Lexington 7, Gastonia 6, 1st game

Gastonia 4, Lexington 3, 2nd game

Lancaster 12, Charleston 1

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Staten Island 4, Kentucky 1

Lancaster 10, York 4

Lexington 17, Charleston 16, 13 innings

Long Island 11, Southern Maryland 8

Gastonia 10, High Point 3

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

