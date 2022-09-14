Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster4021.656—x-Southern Maryland3427.5576Staten Island2933.46811½Long Island2637.41315York2439.38117
Monday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|40
|21
|.656
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|34
|27
|.557
|6
|Staten Island
|29
|33
|.468
|11½
|Long Island
|26
|37
|.413
|15
|York
|24
|39
|.381
|17
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|41
|21
|.656
|—
|Lexington
|31
|30
|.508
|9½
|High Point
|30
|32
|.484
|11
|Kentucky
|29
|32
|.475
|11½
|Charleston
|25
|37
|.403
|16
No Games Scheduled
Staten Island 4, Kentucky 1
Lancaster 10, York 4
Lexington 17, Charleston 16, 13 innings
Long Island 11, Southern Maryland 8
Gastonia 10, High Point 3
Charleston 6, Lexington 5
Kentucky 16, Staten Island 10
York 9, Lancaster 0
Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 4
Gastonia 15, High Point 1
Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
