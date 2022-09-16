Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster4221.667—x-Southern Maryland3528.5567Staten Island2935.45313½Long Island2738.41516York2540.38518
Thursday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|42
|21
|.667
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|35
|28
|.556
|7
|Staten Island
|29
|35
|.453
|13½
|Long Island
|27
|38
|.415
|16
|York
|25
|40
|.385
|18
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|42
|22
|.656
|—
|Kentucky
|31
|32
|.492
|10½
|Lexington
|31
|32
|.492
|10½
|High Point
|31
|33
|.484
|11
|Charleston
|26
|38
|.406
|16
Kentucky 12, Staten Island 4
Lancaster 8, York 2
Charleston 7, Lexington 3
Southern Maryland 8, Long Island 2
High Point 8, Gastonia 3
Lancaster 5, Southern Maryland 2
York 4, High Point 3
Gastonia 10, Charleston 5
Kentucky 7, Lexington 5
Long Island 6, Staten Island 4
Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 2, 5 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
High Point at York, 2 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
