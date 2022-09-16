On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 11:38 pm
All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 42 21 .667
x-Southern Maryland 35 28 .556 7
Staten Island 29 35 .453 13½
Long Island 27 38 .415 16
York 25 40 .385 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 42 22 .656
Kentucky 31 32 .492 10½
Lexington 31 32 .492 10½
High Point 31 33 .484 11
Charleston 26 38 .406 16

___

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky 12, Staten Island 4

Lancaster 8, York 2

Charleston 7, Lexington 3

Southern Maryland 8, Long Island 2

High Point 8, Gastonia 3

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 5, Southern Maryland 2

York 4, High Point 3

Gastonia 10, Charleston 5

Kentucky 7, Lexington 5

Long Island 6, Staten Island 4

Saturday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 2, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

High Point at York, 2 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Top Stories